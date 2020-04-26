Dry skin from constant hand washing? This DIY scrub will cure all your woes and give smooth skin

Constantly washing hands is certainly taking a toll on them and causing rough patches, skin to flake and more. Check out how to deal with it.

When it comes to skincare, this seems to be the crucial time for it. With the pandemic in place, constantly washing hands, using alcohol-based sanitisers to clean them and wiping off with rough, dry cloth is not just leaving hands rough but also sucking the moisture out of the skin, making it peel off easily. Though shaking hands is not an approved form of communication currently, feeling the roughness on one's own hand is odd. Applying a moisturiser doesn't seem to help for it will just get washed off once you do the dishes again.

The best way to deal with dry skin on hands? A mild scrub that you can whip up in the kitchen!

You will require:

1 spoon powdered oatmeal

1/2 spoon coconut oil

Method:

Mix the two in a bowl and then apply it on your hands, slowly and mildly scrubbing your hands.

Once you are done scrubbing both hands, let this sit for 15 minutes before rinsing off with lukewarm water.

Pat hands dry and apply some petroleum jelly on them to lock in the moisture and combat dryness.

Practice this once at the end of every day, ti give your hands a much-needed massage, increase blood circulation and aid in getting rid of dead skin while moisturising and leaving the skin hydrated at the same time.

How are you dealing with dry and flaky hands at this time? Let us know in the comment section below.

