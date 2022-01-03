Dry skin giving you a hard time? Replace your everyday moisturiser with a body oil for extra hydration

Usually when we hear the words “oil” and “skin” together, all we can think of is acne, breakouts and pimples! But sometimes oil can actually set you on the path towards a gorgeous complexion and clear skin. There are certain body oils that can work wonders on the skin and solve innumerable skin problems, transforming your skin from dull to dazzling. Body oils are one of many skincare solutions out there. They are especially crafted to work with your natural oils to help keep your skin balanced. Our skin’s natural oil keeps the skin hydrated and these body oils will perfectly complement our natural oils. So check out these amazing body oils and add them to your cart right away!

Plum BodyLovin’ Hawaiian Rumba Body Oil

Pamper that fab skin with a sun-kissed glow sheen like never before with this body oil! This soothing body oil locks in moisture, deeply hydrates the skin and helps reduce skin pigmentation. The non-greasy lightweight formula leaves your skin feeling nourished and smooth. It contains nourishing properties of avocado oil, coconut oil, almond oil, Brazil nut oil, carrot seed oil, olive oil, grape seed oil, and sunflower oil. The heavenly fragrance will remind you of sunbathing on the beach.

Price: Rs.405

Vedic Naturals Body Oil Cleanser

This body oil cleanser is 80 percent oil based. Made with a combination of coconut oil, olive oil and sunflower oil, it helps in nourishing deep inside the skin. It smells like roses that gives you a refreshing feeling with the goodness of natural rose oil. A very mild and gentle formula for all skin types. It makes your skin soft, smooth and gentle without making it feel greasy by nourishing the skin deeply. It forms a very light lather which is extremely light on the skin while away dirt, germs and any impurities.

Price: Rs.599

Vedic Naturals Body Polishing Oil

This body polishing oil is made with a blend of walnut oil, almond oil and jojoba oil that helps keep your skin moisturised and nourished for upto 72 hours. Walnut oil deeply moisturises the skin and nourishes it. The omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin B and E that are naturally present in the walnut oil ensure glowing skin. Almond oil helps in treating dry skin, reduces the appearance of dark spots and heals the damage on your skin while jojoba oil helps in promoting the production of collagen by retaining the elasticity of skin, and also helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

Price: Rs.599

StBotanica Body Shimmer Oil

This shimmer oil is an instant dose of sun-kissed, golden-shimmer that illuminates the skin and provides the required hydration. T​​he deeply nourishing blend of shea butter, castor oil and sunflower oil will help moisturise and nourish the skin from inside, leaving a healthy sunny glow on the outside.It is infused with shea butter and vitamin E that helps moisturise and soften the skin. These skin conditioning ingredients help add natural lustre to the skin, providing healthy radiance. This is a non-greasy formula that delivers a warm hint of shimmer so that you can step up your highlighting game and look all fancy and chic from the comfort of your home.

Price: Rs.699

Indulgeo Essential Hermosa Body Oil

If you suffer from dry skin and cellulite, then this anti-cellulite oil is all set to rescue you! This body oil is the best solution to get rid of those dark and dull underarms, and thighs. The fragrance of this oil is reputed to have psychoactive properties that generate positive energy and give a refreshing feel altogether. It is rich in antioxidants that fight free radicals and keep fine lines and skin damage at bay. It promotes skin tightening and brightening with effective removal of stretch marks. This body oil lightens dark spots and pigmentation giving an even skin tone and protects skin from suntan.

Price: Rs.1700

