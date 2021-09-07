Dry skin giving you a tough time? THIS skincare routine will make your skin happy

What's stopping you from getting that natural radiant glow? Looking into the mirror and feeling overwhelmed with the flakiness of your skin? Itching is causing a nuisance? Yeah, we get it. Dry skin is the obvious problem. And millions of people suffer from it. It's not a disease though, just a condition where your skin feels rough and flaky. But with the proper skincare routine, it will vanish. All your skin needs is love and care which you have to provide.

Dry skin is a condition where your skin gets robbed of its natural oils leaving it delicate and unprotected against the environment. It is caused due to low humidity, cold temperatures or even ageing. So in order to make your makeup look flawless, you should provide a smooth base. For that, you have to get rid of dry skin by following a separate morning and nighttime skincare routine. So let's begin.

Cleanse

The first thing that you should do after waking up in the morning is to thoroughly cleanse your face with a hydrating face wash. Make sure to choose a product that doesn't leave your skin too dry. You just have to remove the dirt and excess oil not harm the texture.

Toner

You don't want to skip the toner because it hydrates and maintains the pH balance of the skin. They tighten the skin and naturally remove any excess dirt. It acts as a protective layer for the skin.

Serum

Choose a serum that contains vitamin C, retinol and salicylic acid. It evens the skin tone, gets rid of fine lines and dull skin.

Moisturise

As we already know, moisturising is key. Never underestimate the power of moisturising, I repeat, never. As the name suggests, a moisturiser moisturises and hydrates the skin. If you want to keep it smooth and safe, don't ignore it.

Sunscreen

If you are going to step out in the sun, make sure you apply sunscreen with an SPF of above 30. It gives an extra layer of protection from the harmful UV rays and keeps your skin healthy.

Now apply makeup and you are good to go. After returning from work, you again need to wash off everything from your face,

Cleanser

With a cleanser, you need to remove all the makeup and dirt sitting on your face. Then gently wash off your face to remove all the excess dirt.

Exfoliate

You need to exfoliate your skin at least twice a week. It clears clogged pores and lets your skin breathe. Regular exfoliation can lead to happy and healthy skin.

Toning Mist

A toning mist can help calm the skin with all its soothing ingredients. It helps refresh your skin giving you a radiant glow.

Moisturise

If your skin feels dry, you can apply a serum again. And later just moisturise before going to bed. This will help get rid of the dryness and dullness you have been wanting to remove.

Just follow these and your skin won't remain dry anymore. What do you think of this routine? It's a little tricky but once you get used to it, it won't be a problem. Share your thoughts.

