Dull and Dead Skin? Try these face masks for healthy and glowing skin that you can make at home

With monsoons come humidity and dullness. Our skin starts to react to the muggy weather thus making our skin drab and dry. To maintain our shine we have to take a trip to the nearby salon spending thousands of rupees which can eventually harm the skin. We don't want to put on a lot of makeup either. Even with all the expensive face mask products in the market, they can be a bit heavy on the pocket. So what's the solution?

It is probably safe to say every woman wants glowing and smooth skin. But it's not just the monsoons, but lack of sleep or pollution (the ultimate villain) can also affect our skin badly. Don't panic. We have come up with some great homemade DIY face masks to help you retain that glow and enchant people with your shine.

Turmeric

Other than being a staple ingredient in our kitchen, turmeric also works wonders on the skin. It has anti-inflammatory properties and reduces irritation and hyperpigmentation. Mix a tablespoon of gram flour(besan) with a teaspoon of turmeric. Add some lemon juice and make a paste. Apply it on your face and leave it for 10 minutes. Wash it off with water.

Cucumber

Cucumber is known for its cooling properties. All you need for the face mask is a cucumber. Grate it and blend it into a paste. Apply on your cleansed face for 15 minutes and wash it off with lukewarm water.

Papaya

We have heard so many times that papaya is good for our skin and hair. It helps improve digestion and lowers blood pressure. But a papaya face mask can also result in glowing skin. Take 6 to 10 cubes of papaya, 2 tablespoons of milk and a tablespoon of honey. Mash the papaya to ensure that there are no lumps. Then mix all of them. Apply the paste and leave it for 15 minutes before rinsing it off. This mask will get your face glowing and smooth in no time because it hydrates and nourishes the skin.

Fuller's Earth (Multani Mitti)

Fuller's Earth helps in the exfoliation of the skin and removal of the accumulation of dead cells by unclogging pores. This helps in brightening up our skin. Take 1 tablespoon of Fuller Earth and 2 tablespoons of rosewater. Mix the two well, apply the paste and leave it for 15 minutes. Rinse it off with water carefully. Rosewater can be a very effective toner. It hydrates the skin making it soft and healthy.

Banana

Bananas make for a very nutritious face mask. Bananas even out skin, helps fight dryness, reduces wrinkles, gets rid of stubborn spots and moisturises the skin. Mash a banana and then take two spoons of yoghurt and one tablespoon of honey. After mixing all the ingredients together to make a smooth, lump-free paste, apply it to your face. Leave it for 20-30 minutes and wash with cold water. You can also apply ice cubes after it. Et voilà! Super soft glowing skin!

It does require a little bit of hard work but the end result is surely worth it. So which mask do you want to try? Tell us in the comments.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: Goodbye dark patches: 6 natural remedies that will make you want to flaunt your underarms confidently