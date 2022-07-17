Dull, dandruff-prone scalp and weak hair? Amla is the boon you're looking for; Here's why you need it

Amla is the gift that never stops giving to your hair. In easy-to-understand terms, it only knows how to treat your hair. Backing its charm for centuries now, ask your elders about its unmatchable benefits. Famously called, Indian Gooseberry, it holds a surprise package. The green fruit although sour for your taste buds, it's what shiny and healthy hair dreams are made of. Let's take a look at a few miracles it can bring to life for us whether used in a powder, juice, or oil form.

1) Goodbye dandruff

Packed with all of the good things, vitamin C, anti-inflammatory, and anti-bacterial properties, it tackles dry scalp problems and lowers the intensity of your scalp's itchy behaviour. Heat both coconut and amla oils spread it evenly on your hair, and give it a good massage for an effective anti-dandruff treatment.

2) Hair fall? Worry no more

The mix of minerals, amino acids, phytonutrients, and vitamins present in amla aid in enhancing hair growth and strengthening your roots. From promoting blood circulation to collagen, amla can easily give a good boost to volume. For better results, add onion juice to amla hair oil and apply it to your hair. Follow this once a week for healthy and lustrous locks.

3) Premature greying is the way of life and so is healthy black hair

With its powerhouse of nutrients, amla can help fight the appearance of premature greying. Whether you'd love to consume these or simply permit your hair to soak ints goodness through hair masks, you're in for something stellar. Take one tablespoon of amla juice, and one tablespoon of shikakai powder and mix it well. You can add aloe vera as well. Adjust the quantity as per your preference, watery or thick in texture.

Have you used amla haircare products? Let us know which is your favourite in the comments section.

