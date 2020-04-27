The easiest DIY method to groom and perfectly shape your eyebrows at home 

Now that your brows have grown out since they haven't been tweezed or plucked, here is the best way to groom your eyebrows at home.

Self isolation and the lockdown has ensured we all stay home and everything remains shut. Salons, spas and beauty parlours included. This only means that those mani-pedi sessions, eyebrow grooming sessions and waxing sessions are all cancelled until it is safe to go out again.

This has caused all the hair we have been trying to get rid off, to sprout back out - especially at our brows. Looking at brows in the mirror today might take you back to the horrific days of when you had a unibrow and bring back some unpleasant memories. Want to get rid of it immediately and groom your brows? We've got you covered!

Follow these simple steps to ensure your brows are well-groomed yet full!

Now that all the hair has grown out, your natural brow shape can be seen. To groom your brows according to their natural shape, start off with this simple exercise:

Locate the beginning of your brows:

Hold a pencil right in the middle of each nostril and mark the spot on your brow for reference. From the same point, pivot the pencil to the outside to find your arch and then mark it again.

To find where your brows should end, pivot the pencil further to the end of your eye and make the third marking.

Brush up the hair:

With the help of a brow brush, brush up the hair and then trim only the very long ones. Ensure you don't crop it too close.

Massage the bone:

Pick out your favourite oil and massage the brow bone gently. This will take the edge of the skin and prevent it from being extra-sensitive when the hair is tweezed out.

Less is more:

For a relatively less painful method, with the help of a tweezer, pluck the hair in the direction of the hair growth while ensuring the skin is stiff.

Look into a clean mirror during the day so there is abundant light. Follow the markings and pluck all the stray hair that is going outside the markings you made.

To get some perspective, after you tweeze out a few hair, step away from the mirror and look at yourself from afar.

For beneath your brows, just pluck out the strays so your brows are still full.

Cool the skin:

Plucking the hair can really irritate your skin so calm it down by applying some ice or cool aloe vera gel.

Keep tweezers away:

Once you are done, if there is a slight difference between both the brows, know that it is normal. They don't need to always match each other. Keep the tweezers away for the next six weeks till your hair has completely grown back again.

