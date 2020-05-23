The EASIEST way to get Kareena Kapoor Khan’s signature smokey eye look for EID

Bebo is known for her smoked out kohl-rimmed eye makeup look. Here’s an easy way to recreate the look without too many products.

All your favourite celebrities just like you have that one go-to makeup and hair look that they always sport and looks best on them. Apart from kohl-rimmed eyes, Kareena Kapoor Khan is always seen sporting a smokey eye look, especially with her desi outfits. The smokey eye makeup look trumps a lot of people. It seems complicated and like too much work. Well, I am here to take you through a simple smokey eye makeup look. All you need for this look is a nude eyeshadow palette, kajal, brushes and some patience.

Shall we?

Step 1: Dab on a nude matte eyeshadow all over your lid and don’t forget the crease. This shade should be as close to your lid colour as possible.

Step 2: Take a darker brown eyeshadow and blend it into your crease.

Step 3: Now take your kajal pencil and draw a thick line as close to your upper lash line as you can and then thicken that line. You can make it as thick or thin as you’d like. For a proper intense smokey eye it will be thicker and for a simple smudged out kohl look, it would be thinner.

Step 4: Take the brush that you used for your brown eyeshadow and start blurring and smudging out the edges of the kohl in an upward direction towards your crease.

Step 5: Now take a clean smudging brush and start blending the kajal to get rid of the harshness and make it look smokey. Do this on your entire lid but not too much near the lash line. This step takes some patience.

Step 6: If you think you need a more intense black, add some more kajal and smudge it out or use some black matte eyeshadow and dab it on the kajal with a flat brush.

Step 7: Now take some of the brown shadow from earlier and blend it into the crease seamlessly making the edges smoother.

Step 8: Line your waterline with kajal and make the line slightly thicker on your lower lash line.

Step 9: Take a flat brush and smudge out the kajal on the lower lash line completely.

Step 10: Add 2 coats of mascara and make sure you highlight the brow bone.

Well, that was that an entire smokey eye with kajal pencil and brown eyeshadow. Which other looks would you like us to do break down? Let us know in the comments.

