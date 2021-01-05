EASY 5 step skincare routine to get rid blackheads naturally at home

Get rid of those pesky blackheads from the comfort of your home. Find out how.

If you didn't already know, blackheads are those pesky little bumps that clog the pores with dirt and grime. Irrespective of whether you have dry or oily skin, blackheads are something that you're bound to develop. While a gene massage with your favourite exfoliator may do the deal for some, it might be a little more difficult for others to get rid of blackheads. Now, picking on them cannot be a solution which is why we're here with an easy routine that will help you get rid of it instantly.

Step one:

Start with a cleansed face to make sure that the top layer of your skin gets rid of the excess oil or dirt from the environment.

Step two:

Exfoliation is one of the best ways to clean clogged pores. Now, scrubbing your face with a store-bought scrub can even do the deal but if you're looking for something more natural, try mixing coffee grounds, sugar and honey together and mix it with ½ teaspoon of lemon. Gently massage your face in a circular motion and don't forget to concentrate more on blackhead prone areas like the nose and chin. If you have excessively dry skin, skip the lemon and opt for coconut oil instead.

Step three:

Once you've gotten rid of the dirt and grime, it's time to open up the pores fully to further excel at your blackhead removal process. There's no better way than to use steam here. It's a trusted home remedy to deal with blackheads for years now. Make sure you use steam on your face for at least 10 minutes before moving on.

Step four:

Clay masks are one of the best ways to pull out all the dirt from the skin. As the clay dries, it dries up the blackhead with it and hence making it easier to get rid of it. You can use multani mitti and cold milk to do the magic here. Trust us, it's one of the best ways to get rid of blackheads naturally.

Step five:

Once you've washed off the clay mask, it is of utmost importance to close and tighten the pores inorder to avoid any blackheads in the future. Toner works wonders to keep the pores hydrated and clean. So pick your favourite rose water and you'll be good to go!

