EASY and effective 3 day skincare routine that will help you look your best on Diwali

Believe it or not, 2020 is almost coming to an end with Diwali right around the corner. While we've spent most of our time indoors this year, it's time to safely step out looking your absolute best! Now, no matter how much makeup you apply, you will only look your best if your skin feels good from within! So while we have less than a week left for the festivities to begin, we're here to make you feel your best with a 3-day skincare routine that will leave you with glowing skin of your dreams!

Day 1:

Start your day with a deep cleansing face wash and top it off with a sugar, coffee and honey scrub. This will get rid of all the dead skin cells and open up the pores to let the goodness of your products get in.

Next, start by using steam on your face to further get rid of all the dirt and grime in your pores and top it off with a mask. To make the mask you will need - a pinch of turmeric, one tablespoon of sandalwood powder or multani mitti, one teaspoon of yoghurt and one vitamin E capsule. If you have oily skin, you can skip the yoghurt for rose water. Mix all the ingredients and apply it on your face. Leave it on for about 15 minutes and rinse off with cold water. Tone and moisturize your skin thoroughly and sleep for at least 9 hours.

Day 2:

Now that your skin has been moisturised overnight, now it's time to give it the goodness of natural ingredients. All you have to do is mash a tablespoon full of papaya in a bowl mix it with an equal amount of tomato puree. Add honey to the mixture and apply it to a freshly cleansed face. Leave for about 10 minutes and rinse it off. Both papaya and tomatoes are really good for the skin, evens out the skin texture and boosts collagen production. Moisturise after and go to bed with an agenda of sleeping for at least 9 hours.

Day 3:

Today is the final day and it’s time to boost your blood production and bring the lost glow back. It won’t be difficult to do that after the nutrients you provided the skin in the last two days. Now, it’s time to bring out the ice and put it in a bowl. Just add a cup of cold water to it and dunk your face. Dunk your face in ice water at least for 10 seconds and slowly go up. Ice tightens the skin and brings out the glow by increasing the blood circulation.

Once you do this in the morning, before going to bed, make sure to massage your face with moisturiser and you’ll wake up with glowing skin fo Diwali.

