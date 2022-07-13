Easy and must-try tips to make the most use of your conditioner for shiny & healthy hair

To pamper is to do yourself right and in today's session of what to talk like it matters, rightfully, let's see how you can extract every ounce of a benefit from your conditioners. Healthy and glossy strands, this way, people! Let's stress what's better together with shampoos, and conditioners. If all you see are shampoos and comfortably ignore the presence of the latter that are equally and promisingly good for your hair, you're losing out on surprises, there, we had to break it to you.

Shampoos perform a basic cleansing duty which is vital to keep your scalp and hair dirt-free. You may end up in a spot where your hair may turn excessively dry and that's where a conditioner comes to play to do what it's meant to do. To nourish and soften your hair and put that healthy coat back. Here are a few tips to try.

1) Double the conditioning, double the treat: Pre-condition your hair and then put your shampoo to use. If done excessively, a shampoo session may leave your hair dry due to all of the natural oils it's stripped off. A conditioner will give you an add-on layer of softness whether you use it before shampoo or both times but ensure to use minimal quantity.

2) Acts as a leave-in conditioner: Moisture mania can be real. Who dislikes well-moisturised, frizz-less, and soft hair when on the go especially? Add some into a bottle and blend it with little water so it's easier and less creamy to use on your strands. You don't want uncalled greasiness, so spray it once the concoction is ready. Quite an effective styling product.

3) Comb it as you mean it: Use a wide-toothed comb to run through the knots to detangle them and spread the conditioner evenly on your hair. This can also prevent hair breakage. Keep it on for 20 minutes before you wash it off.

4) Mask up: Why stock up on hair masks? Make one at home. Pick your conditioner and if you'd like to add some natural ingredients to tackle hair fall, dryness, frizz, or any such concerns, you can check for onion juice, aloe vera gel, and so on.

Do you have a go-to haircare routine? Share it with us in the comments below.

