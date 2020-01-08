Easy and simple home remedies to get rid of dry and cracked feet during winters

As always we've got your back and we've got you easy home remedies to help you get smooth and soft feet during this winter season.

Winters are officially here! It is that time of the year again when our skin glows like there is no tomorrow. It's the best time to gorge and binge on delicious food items and our skin looks flawless during this period. However, one needs to put in some basic efforts in order to let our skin glow and shine. Yes, as we know this is the season when our skin gets extremely dry and moisturizing is a major 'to-do' in our skin care regime.

While we do manage to take care of our face and arms, we often neglect taking care of our feet. This leaves us with cracked and super dry feet. Apart from causing embarrassment, we're also inviting ugly marks as we are simply too lazy to not put in any effort. Since there are no oil glands present on our feet, it automatically tends to get dried up and this very dryness makes the feet crack. Some of the other common reasons for dry and cracked feet are, overexposure to pollution, diabetes and thyroid. As always we've got your back and we've got you easy home remedies to help you get smooth and soft feet during this winter season.

Vegetable oil home remedy

This home remedy is super easy to execute and requires only 2 teaspoons of vegetable oil. Make sure you wash your feet and dry them up. Now apply some vegetable oil on your feet and massage it for a while. Wear a pair of socks and leave it on overnight. Wash your feet in the morning and continue doing this everyday before you go to bed. All the fats in the oil helps in softening your skin and nourishing your cracked feet.

Lemon juice and vaseline

Another quick fix is 5 drops of lemon juice mixed with 1 teaspoon of vaseline and some warm water. Soak your feet in a hot warm water tub and leave it on for about 15 minutes. Pat dry your feet and rub the lemon juice and vaseline mixture. Wear a pair of socks and leave it on overnight. Do this everyday throughout winter to see the results. All of lemon's acidic properties and vaseline's moisturising properties helps in getting rid of the dry and achy feet.

Honey

Honey as we all know is a natural anti-septic which has soothing properties and also helps in revitalizing the skin. Take about 3-4 tablespoon of honey and mix it with a bucket of water. Soak your feet in the tub for about 20 minutes and pat dry. Do this twice a day to get the best results.

Olive oil

Olive oil is an easy way of keeping your feet soft and cracked. Apply and massage some olive oil for about 15 minutes. Wear warm woolen socks to get the best results.

Winters can get really rough so it's time that you start taking care of your body with these simple home remedies. Do you know of any more home remedies? Comment below and let us know.

