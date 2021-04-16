Easy DIY body scrubs that will exfoliate your skin perfectly and keep it soft and supple

Just like you exfoliate your face, it is necessary to get rid of the dead skin on your body as well. Here’s how you can create a DIY body scrub.

The skin goes through the process of shedding its top layer every few weeks which is why it is important to get rid of these dead skin cells to make a place for the new layer to grow. Just like it is important to exfoliate the face, it is of utmost importance to exfoliate the body as well. It not only strips the dead layer of skin but also helps in reducing ingrown hair and cleaning the pores.

Coffee Scrub

Used coffee grounds get thrown in the bin and to make the most of it, you can easily convert it into a scrub. All you need to do is:

1. Mix an ample amount of used coffee grounds with coconut oil and create a chunky paste.

2. Add 3 vitamin E capsules to the mix and use it as a body exfoliator while you shower.

3. Massage in circular motions and make sure to do it gently.

4. Wash off with lukewarm water.

Coconut oil and vitamin E moisturise the skin while the coffee grounds exfoliate and get rid of dead skin cells. It’s a great body scrub that will make you smell good and like coffee even hours after you’ve showered. It’s a great addition to your shower routine if you have dry skin.

Sea salt scrub

Salt is that one ingredient that is easily available in most grocery stores. Coarse sea salt is rich in natural minerals that help in keeping the skin young and healthy while also exfoliating it.

1. Mix one bowl of sea salt with 3 tablespoons of olive oil.

2. Add a few drops of your favourite essential oil to the mix and use it immediately.

3. Massage gently in circular motions and complete the routine with a generous amount of moisturiser after the shower.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Girls, get inspired by Janhvi Kapoor and look your trendy best with these EASY yet chic hairstyles

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×