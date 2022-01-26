Easy DIY Bubble mask recipe because clean and healthy skin is always in

Life's come to a point where easy has become our favourite word. Not all of us are indeed keen on stepping out every day given the unpredictable rate of cases. But, what we do need to know is that gunk and blackheads do not crop up on our skin only when we step out. Pollution and the latter is inevitable, the air we breathe isn't really fresh unless we're by the countryside that's surrounded by lush plantations. So, how do we keep our skin healthy and satisfied?

Let's turn something that doesn't believe in money-minting and a failing job. Your skin needs to be free and so we have a DIY bubble face mask that can be made at home with few ingredients. Bubble face masks have been popularized for these can easily clear up clogged pores with a few agents and oxygenation processes that form bubbles. Time to make one for yourself.

Ingredients:

4 Tbsp Kaolin Clay

3 Tsp Baking soda

1 Tsp Citric acid

2 tsp tea tree / lavender / rose Hydrosol

Procedure:

1) Take a clean container, place kaolin clay, citric acid, and baking soda together. Give it a good mix.

2) Once your face is cleansed, take two tablespoons from the mixture you just made (read the above step) and add Hydrosol.

3) You'll see bubbles popping up, be quick to apply the mask on your face and spread it evenly.

4) Let the paste stick to your skin tight and dry up, once done wash it off with tepid water.

Do you have some extra dry mixture left? Store it in an airtight container and use it the next time you want to give your skin a refreshed look.

Have you tried bubble masks, yet? Share your experience with us in the comments below.

