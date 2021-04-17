Easy DIY fruit face packs that are perfect to keep your skin nourished and soft for the summer

Rejuvenate your dehydrated skin with the goodness of seasonal fruits in your skincare routine. Check it out

Soaring temperatures take a toll on you and especially on your skin health. No matter how much you try, the dehydration and dryness will take over once in a while. So to keep things under control and rejuvenate the skin, fruits in your kitchen can come to the rescue. All seasonal fruits including papaya and watermelon can be used to nourish the layers of your skin and in turn, make it glow. Here’s how:

Papaya Face Pack

Papaya is a miracle ingredient that reduces inflammation caused by the summer heat. It also removes dead skin cells and helps in reducing acne for smooth, clear skin.

All you need:

1 cup ripe papaya

2 tablespoons of honey

2 tablespoons of cold milk

Directions:

1. Mash one cup of ripe papaya in a bowl until it becomes runny and add the rest of the ingredients.

2. Mix all of them thoroughly to create a smooth mixture.

3. Apply the pack on your face and neck and leave it on for 15 minutes.

4. Rinse with normal water and moisturise after to see visible results.

Watermelon Face Mask

Watermelon is filled with antioxidants that slow down the signs of ageing. It hydrates the skin while the vitamins C and A work their magic. One easy way to use the goodness of watermelon is to rub it directly on your face. You can also:

1. Mix two teaspoons of watermelon juice with a tablespoon of curd.

2. Apply the mixture on your face and leave it on for 10 minutes.

3. Wash with normal water and moisturise after for visibly soft and supple skin.

