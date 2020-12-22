Easy DIY SPA secrets to try at home for healthy skin and hair

A rejuvenating spa is great to relax and for healthy skin and hair. So, Mohit Narang, Cosmetologist and Skincare Expert at Avon shares three DIY spa ideas to have healthy skin and hair at home.

Due to our tough schedule and daily routine, our skin and hair get damaged. As a result, it becomes dull and starts to have different problems. So, to get rid of all these issues, we should sometimes indulge in a spa routine.

It doesn’t have to be an expensive salon spa because you can treat yourself with a DIY spa routine at your home. For hair, face and body, there are different remedies for a relaxing and rejuvenating spa. Mohit Narang, Cosmetologist and skincare expert at Avon, shares some DIY spa routines to do at home.

DIY spa routines at home:

DIY Hair Spa Routine

Milk hair bath helps to moisturise hair and fill up the hydration. Soak your hair in milk post hair wash for 10-15 mins and set the steamer on and then apply the conditioner on the hair. Wash off with cold water and see for yourself how milk does wonders as it has lactic acid which softens hair.

DIY Face Spa

Face Spa for Oily Skin

If you have oily skin, nothing would be more helpful than a mud mask. Create a mud pack at home by adding coffee, Multani mitti and honey together. Mix it well and apply it on your face and steam your face for 5-7 minutes and rinse it with a good cleanser. It has anti-oxidants which absorb the extra oil from the skin.

Face Spa for Dry skin

If you have dry skin, then extract a lot of Aloe Vera from the plant, mix it with honey and apply it on the face and take some steam. Let it cool for 10 minutes and then wash it off. This will help to hydrate your skin and make it look clearer.

Body Spa

Dry skin

Take marine salt or bath salt, mix it with cleanser or body lotion and make a scrub. Take a bath after massaging the body using the scrub and use a good body lotion after that.

Oily Skin

If you have oily skin then add sugar in a cleanser or a body lotion and apply the scrub on the body and massage with it for some time. Take a shower and then use a good moisturiser after that. Sugar particles are little thick and it works very well on the oily skin. Also Read: Rice Water for Hair: THIS Chinese secret is all you need for smooth, soft and long hair

