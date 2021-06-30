Easy egg DIY masks: A protein and hydration powerhouse for supple skin and glossy locks

The one ingredient that’ll leave your skin and hair feeling eggcellent always.

Eggs are often judged as foul-smelling, totally disregarding their humble potential to offer you some best results in the skin and hair department. Yes, they weren’t made for your brekkie table alone. Scrambled eggs with some cheese and milk? Been a favourite, right? How about damage-free hair and firmer skin? It does sound like an enriching bonanza that’s worth a shot. Guess who’s a fan of egg hair masks? The global icon, Jonas (watch the video she shot for a magazine that’s been making rounds over the past few years). Eggs may have received less credit for their icky texture than the likes of vitamin C and hyaluronic that’s spoken so much about lately. We’ve forgotten the good-old items available to us so easily.

Eggs are housed with proteins, antioxidants, and fatty acids that help deliver hydration (Lutin is the power source here), reduce pore size, suck excess sebum, nix blackheads, enhance skin’s elasticity, combat frizz, soften your strands, and improve scalp health. Let’s make a few recipes that will prove to be a blessed move.

For dry hair

Ingredients:

1 egg

1 mashed banana

2 vitamin E capsules

Procedure:

Beat the eggs and whisk them well until you get a frothy texture. Mash a ripe banana and add the other ingredients once you pierce the capsules to extract the formula. Blend them all and work the mixture on your hair. Wash it off with cold water after 20 minutes and follow up with a shampoo. Tip: Add essential oils to keep the reek of the eggs away.

For damaged hair

Ingredients:

1 egg

1 coconut oil

3 tbsp avocado pulp

Procedure:

Scoop out avocado and mash it to a pulp until it is free of lumps. Beat the egg until it turns smooth and combine all the ingredients to make a hair mask. Slather the mask only on your hair and steer clear from your scalp. Use cold water to remove the mixture after 20 minutes.

For tightening pores

Ingredients:

1 egg white

2 tbsp milk

Procedure:

Cleanse your face and hands. Take a thin layer of tissue and place it on your skin. Whip the beaten egg white and milk together. Gently smear it on the tissue. Keep it for 20 minutes and discard the tissue. Wash your face with lukewarm water. This aids in reducing not just the pore size but also blackheads.

For Oily skin

Ingredients:

1 egg white

1/2 tbsp honey

Procedure:

Break one egg and separate the white to be used in the mixture. Make a concoction and apply it to your face and neck. Keep it on for 15 minutes and rinse it off with lukewarm water.

Have you used egg skin and hair masks? Let us know in the comments below.

