Easy makeup hacks that will work a magic on pigmented lips

Mellow or peppy lipstick, what’s a better pick for pigmented lips? We say both with these easy-to-steal makeup hacks.

Getting a pretty pout requires a few or more techniques, beginning with giving your lips the much-needed care from the inside out. If you have pigmented lips, you've probably noticed how difficult it is to keep your lipstick shades in place. Although having pigmented lips is natural, with a few hacks handy there will be no room for lipsticks to fade away or highlight discolouration. You can keep it mellow or go overboard, worry no more!

Follow these simple lipstick lessons to give a new lease of life to your pout game. Time to serve up pout-worthy looks. Tip: Wait it out for at least 1 minute to ensure all products are well-absorbed.

1. Exfoliate your skin. You don’t need dry skin ruining your lipstick story for you.

Don’t have a lip exfoliator at home? Whip up at home.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp coconut oil

1 tsp honey

Procedure:

Combine all the ingredients and scrub gently to get rid of dry skin and reveal soft lips.

2) Apply pea-sized lip balm to moisturise your lips.

3) Seal discolourations with a concealer.

4) Use a primer to ensure longer lipstick stay.

5) Outline your lips with a lip liner and shade your lips with the same hue.

6) Colour your lips with lipstick.

7) Optional: Coat it with gloss.

8) Dust setting powder on your lips to seal the look.

Have you learnt any makeup hack lately? Let us know in the comments below.

