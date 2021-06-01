Easy skin care guide for you to count on from day to night

Do you swear by a 10-step skin care regimen or do you believe in “less is more”? Here are your notes on how to make through the maze of myriad products so you can layer right.

What exactly does a skincare routine entail? This question must have crossed your mind and it deserves a thought. Building up an arsenal is quite an effort and it demands you to understand what is the need of the hour for your skin. Chances are such that, the more you slather, the more damage you may welcome. Going big isn’t always the best choice despite the pursuit for achieving healthy skin. The rule of thumb is to apply products ranging from thinnest to thickest formula and to take a 30-second break between each product application, this ensures the products are seeped in well.

There is no mandate for the products that fit into the morning schedule to necessarily make the cut at night. Mornings are for lighter and protective formulas. You have no freedom to skip sunscreen when indoors or outdoors. Sunscreen acts as the holy grail product all-year-round for its intense power to shield your skin from damage and premature aging. Nights are all about targeting and treating skin scaries. In other words, retinol is a big no for daytime. And hyaluronic and peptides are meant to work a dream at night.

Do not forget to keep your skin squeaky clean from makeup. Remove all its traces with an oil-based makeup remover. Opt for gentle cleansers that are water-based and do not pick harsh face washes for acne-prone skin. It will only worsen the skin and lead to havoc. Use a toner infused with natural ingredients post cleansing your face for extra hydration. While picking your serums, go for antioxidants like Vitamin C during the day and anti-aging rich ingredients like hyaluronic acid and retinol at night. For under eye bags, you can skip this step during the day if you aren’t applying makeup. Look for antioxidant-rich caffeine eye cream or rollers at night. If your skin is prone to acne, you can feel free to ditch face oils and go for moisturisers. Face oils are advised to be used pre moisturisation at daytime and post moisturisation at night. This helps to lock in all the above products. For dry skin, facial oils can do good because it delivers hydration. Follow it up with a soothing and nourishing moisturiser.

Tip: Save AHAs and BHAs acids for nighttime routine. They tend to be heavier for daytime use. Refrain from blending and applying both these acids at one go.

