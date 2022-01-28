Easy steps to 'Jamsu' your way to creating a pro matte skin makeup like K-beauty

K-beauty is always up to some business like we all are. But, the only big difference is that everything and anything launched by this beauty sphere makes people go 'Oh la la and how'. Heard of Jamsu? The face submerging technique has been rising up the ranks for it's a makeup hack you didn't know you needed especially if you're a lover of matte skin base. We're all so keen on following the footsteps of celebrities and this one has been approved by Bella Hadid and the makeup mogul Huda Kattan. Piqued your interest, yeah? Let's make it happen for you in easy steps.

Here's why you need this. Winter skin can be so deprived of hydration, the fuss-free hack where you dunk your face in water can help your skin absorb a great amount of water leaving the skin's post-makeup face rejuvenated. With summer waiting to approach us real soon, Jamsu trick can teach you a cool way to keep your makeup as melt and sweat-proof as possible. So, let's get you to create a flawless pro-like base.

Step 1: Never start your makeup without cleansing your face and brushes. Follow the mantra of CTM (cleansing, toning, and moisturising).

Step 2: Prep your skin with a primer. It works as a smooth base that readies up your skin for makeup. It works well on oily skin.

Step 3: Pick up a foundation that suits your skin the best and ensure it's infused with SPF. Now, dot the foundation on your face and neck, dampen your makeup blender and dab it well to ensure your makeup sits neat and evenly on your skin.

Step 4: Follow with a concealer to seal your dark circles, scars, and uneven skin tone. (This step isn't mandatory, you can absolutely flaunt acne to any pigmentation as per your will.)

Step 5: Grab a makeup setting powder and dust it well on your skin preferably with a brush. Do not use it excessively.

Step 6: Tie your hair up into a ponytail so when you submerge your skin into the water, it doesn't disturb you or leave your tresses dampened.

Step 7: Opt for a bowl that's ideal for your face to fit in. Fill it up with cold water and soak your face in it completely for 10 seconds. Repeat this step thrice.

Step 8: Once done, use a dry towel to pat your skin gently. Doing it excessively will wear your makeup out. Sounds like a blunder? Trust us, your makeup won't leave your skin rather it settles well leaving a matte skin.

Step 9: You can now complete the rest of your look with makeup products.

Note: Do not apply setting powder again.

Have you tried this makeup hack? Let us know in the comments below.

