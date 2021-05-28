Easy ways to use essential oils in summer for everyday skincare

Summers can be brutal for our bodies and most importantly our skin. The scorching heat makes skin more prone to inflammation or adverse reactions, if not taken care of properly.

The hot and dry weather often leads to skin problems such as sunburns, itchiness, acne, and pimples, thereby, taking away our skin’s natural glow and leaving it dull, rough, patchy, and dry.

Hence, it is essential to follow a skincare routine that will help keep the natural glow of your skin intact even in this hot and humid weather.

If you search the internet, it will throw hundreds of skincare routines, but what is that one product that is suitable for all skin types and easy to use? Well, essential oils are a go-to rescue remedy for any skin type. Extracted from a plant or herb’s flowers, bark, stem, leaves, roots, and sometimes its fruits, essential oils have properties that can treat different skin conditions. Filled with nutrients, they can be used in different ways. Let’s take a look at how these essential oils can be used as part of our skincare:

For Clean Skin

Dust and sweat during the summers can easily clog our skin pores, causing blackheads and acne. But using essential oils can help you cleanse your skin and keep those pores dust free. One of the most versatile essential oils is Lavender. While its anti-inflammatory properties reduce irritation and redness, it can also be used as a natural hydrating product that can repair dry skin.

One way to use it is by preparing a mist by adding lavender oil to water and storing it in a spray bottle. You can use the spray on your skin at regular intervals. It is an effective yet classy way to keep skin hydrated, glowy and shiny. Like lavender, sandalwood is another essential oil that has anti-inflammatory properties and is a great moisturiser.

Don’t Fret About Sunburn

The most common skin problem during the summers is sunburn. The sultry weather deteriorates the skin and makes it look old and dull. Essential oils like clove oil and rose oil can be magical as they can nourish your skin and make it look fresh. Their unique properties present prevent the skin from sagging. Similarly, tea-tree oil is an effective remedy in treating mild to moderate acne as it possesses anti-microbial properties.

Treat your Skin with Steam Therapy

We all know it is important to take a steam session once or twice a week as it helps open our pores and gives our skin a breathing space. But do you know facial steaming with a few drops of rosemary or chamomile essential oils can provide a variety of benefits to your skin? Steam therapy is an easy DIY way to treat your skin at home. It works wonders if taken with essential oils by providing a natural glow as well as a soothing and nourishing effect on the skin.

Indulge in a Massage

Facial massage anyway benefits the skin by relaxing your facial muscles; using essential oil further helps in activating the blood flow. A gentle massage for 15 minutes at night or weekends with essential oils will improve the overall appearance of the skin. Using a few drops of essential oil like eucalyptus oil, chamomile oil, lavender oil, sweet orange oil or cardamom oil with a carrier oil such as coconut, olive or almond will restore the skin’s youthful glow. Make sure you clean your face before the massage.

The benefits of using essential oils are not limited to your skin. Hence, you can also take a bath by adding a few drops of your essential oil to the water. Just a few drops will help relax your body and make you feel refreshed all day. Since sweat in summer leaves a bad body odour, but using essential oil in your bath will add a natural scent to your body. Self-care has never been more simple before!

About the author: Dolly Kumar, Cosmetic Engineer and Founder & Director at Cosmic Nutracos Solutions.

