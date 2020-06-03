Eat and apply: 2 DIY sunflower seeds masks to bring back the glow

Sunflower seeds are good enough to eat, but they work beautifully on the outside too. Here are some amazing skincare remedies using the seeds.

With time, sunflower seeds have come on top of a lot of people’s snack list. It has a sweet and nutty flavour that seems fulfilling without any of the damage. It is a high-nutrition snack that works towards reducing blood pressure, cholesterol and sugar levels over time. They have high amounts of Vitamin E, protein and magnesium as well.

Just a quarter of a cup of these miracle seeds gives your body about 90% of the daily dosage of vitamin E that you need. The vitamin E circulates through your system revitalising the skin and rejuvenating skin cells over time. Sunflower seeds also are highly fibrous which makes you feel full after you have it as a snack while keeping your digestive system in check.

Now that’s about eating, but because of it’s high vitamin E content, it also is a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent. So here are 2 simple DIY sunflower seed masks that will give you glowy skin.

Recipe 1:

What you need:

3 tbsp sunflower seeds

Milk enough to soak

Few strands of saffron

Soak the seeds in the milk overnight. The next morning blend it into a paste. Add the saffron and blitz the mixture a little more. Apply this all over the face and neck. Leave it on for 15 minutes and rinse it off with lukewarm water

The seeds will awaken dull skin and gets rid of pigmentation. The saffron and milk help cleanse the pores and lend a subtle glow to the skin.

Recipe 2:

What you need:

¼ cup sunflower seeds

⅓ cup rose water

1 tbsp honey

Soak the sunflower seeds in the rosewater and put it in the fridge overnight. The next morning put the mixture in a blender along with the honey and blend until smooth. Take it out on a flat surface and smoothen the mask out to ensure there aren’t any clumps and lumps. Apply this mask in a thick layer on your face. Let it dry for about 20-30 mins. This mask might take a little longer to dry and then rinse it off.

This mask gently cleans out the pores and gets rid of the blackheads while still hydrating your skin.

Bonus tip: You could just grind some sunflower seeds in a blender into a powder and use it as a body scrub to get rid of dead skin cells.

Credits :Getty images

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×