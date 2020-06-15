Eat and apply: Here’s why cinnamon is an underrated superfood + 2 DIY recipes for happy skin

Cinnamon isn’t just a dessert additive. Here we will tell you why you should be eating a lot more of cinnamon and how you can apply it for glowing skin.

Cinnamon is a severely underrated superfood. It isn’t just something you add to bread or dessert or even pancakes, but it is so much more. The first thing that is a standout benefit is that the consumption of cinnamon actually increases blood flow which means that your skin, hair and bodily systems function better when you consume cinnamon. It basically purifies your skin from the inside. The best way is to add half a teaspoon of cinnamon to your morning lemon water drink.

You could also infuse water with cinnamon and apple and drink it during the day. It kickstarts your digestive system and helps balance blood sugar levels. This, in turn, works towards curbing sugar cravings! Cinnamon is an anti-inflammatory and antiseptic ingredient so the next time you have a cold or a sore throat, cinnamon is your best friend.

Now let’s talk skincare!

Honey Cinnamon face pack

What you need:

2 tbsp raw honey

¼ tsp cinnamon powder

⅛ tsp nutmeg (optional)

Mix the honey and spices together and apply to your face avoiding the eye area. Leave on for 15 minutes and rinse with warm water. This mask might tingle a little bit but if you have sensitive skin do a patch test before applying it to your face. Also, this mask is a little runny, so make sure you wear an old T-shirt or wrap something around your shoulders if you’re not planning to shower immediately. Cinnamon will stimulate the blood flow and bring the oxygen to your face while honey hydrates and calms your skin down.

Apple cinnamon mask for oily skin

What you need:

½ apple chopped

2 tbsp greek yoghurt

2 tbsp oatmeal

½ tsp cinnamon powder

Puree the apple and yoghurt together in a blender until completely smooth and lump-free. Add the oats and pulse the mixture again. You want the oatmeal to remain a little coarse and not be completely pureed. Take it out into a bowl and mix in the cinnamon. Apply the mask and leave it on for 15 mins and then remove with warm water. This mask is ideal for someone with acne-prone skin. The apple and yoghurt exfoliate the skin and oatmeal soothes the inflammation. The cinnamon acts as an antibacterial and antifungal agent.

Flax and cinnamon exfoliating mask

What you need:

3 tbsp ground flaxseeds

¼ cup plain yoghurt

1 tsp cinnamon powder

1 tsp honey

Combine all the ingredients and apply it to your face for 10 mins. Then while washing it off with warm water just massage your face with the mask in a circular motion for 5 minutes for gentle exfoliation. Containing fatty acids, flaxseed also helps to quench the skin and maintain a protective skin barrier.

Hope you try these DIYs out, but make sure to have at least ½ a teaspoon of cinnamon every single day.

