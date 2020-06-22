Eat and apply: Probiotic masks for glowing skin and healthy hair!

We list down some yoghurt masks that don’t just nourish your skin and hair but also help fight acne.

Probiotics are miracle workers when it comes to internal health. It takes care of your gut but it does a lot more than that. The thing is when your digestive system is out of whack, your immune system reacts which in turn creates inflammation internally which makes your skin react with breakouts. So you see, if your gut is healthy, your skin is healthy.

The best way to get probiotics to work for you is to have daily supplements. Yes, just like Noah Centineo did in To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before. A probiotic drink every day could basically solve a lot of your problems. But when it comes to topically apply it, you basically could reap dual benefits from one ingredient. People with acne have been experimenting with greek yoghurt face masks and finding that they have fewer outbreaks. The probiotic bacteria could nullify the effects of the acne inducing bacteria hiding in your pores.

So here are some yoghurt masks that nourish your face, body and hair!

Cucumber face mask

What you need:

½ cup pureed cucumber

2 tbsp plain yoghurt (can be greek yoghurt)

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl until fully combined and then apply to a cleansed face with clean hands or a brush, avoid using a spatula. Leave it on for 15 minutes and rinse with warm water. Cucumbers aid to reduce inflammation, redness and swelling and the yoghurt nourishes the skin. This mask is ideal in the middle of a hot day.

Yoghurt body polish

What you need:

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup olive oil

½ cup greek yoghurt

2 tbsp honey

Mix all of the ingredients in a bowl and take it into the shower with you. Let your skin become soaked and warm and then apply this on your body massaging with your fingertips in circular motions. Then rinse. After coming out of the shower just dab don’t wipe that way the oils will moisturise your body.

Protein hair mask

What you need:

2 tbsp plain yoghurt

1 ½ tbsp raw honey

½ tsp olive oil

Mix all the ingredients until well blended. Then apply the mask to your scalp and massage. Add the rest of the mask to cover the ends. Leave the mask on for at least 15 minutes before rinsing, more if you have the time. The lactic acid in the yoghurt cleanses the scalp and the honey and olive oil lock in the moisture.

Where there you have it. Two things we learnt from the story, always grab a yoghurt snack and always have yoghurt on hand (or on face)

