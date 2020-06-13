Eat and apply: Tomato + sugar scrub and more DIY remedies for glowing skin!

Tomato has MAJOR perks, here is why you should eat and how you should apply it to give your skin the best care.

Tomato is one vegetable that is actually a superfood. It doesn’t just help with gut health but it also is GREAT to apply on the skin. Tomatoes are enriched with vitamins A, K and C. Most of these vitamins are what you would find in most of the beauty products on your shelves. These vitamins produce healthy skin. The acidity does a majestic job at reducing the size of your pores and even the clogging and of course help with acne. It also contains lycopene which has antiageing properties and also works against free radicals that hinder and pollute healthy skin cells. Lycopene secretion increases when you cook the tomato, so you should definitely be having a lot more tomato soup.

While the soup is brewing, so to speak, here are 3 easy DIY recipes that you can use to make the most out of tomatoes.

Tomato and sugar blackhead scrub

What you need:

Tomato (halved)

1 tbsp granulated sugar

Easy as it is, you just need to sprinkle the sugar all over the tomato half and then use it to scrub on your face in a slow circular motion. Focus on the cheek, chin and nose area but remember to keep the pressure light. The acid in the tomato and the granulated sugar will give you mild exfoliation and this can be used once or twice a week. Then just rinse the remnants with warm water. This scrub is also great for acne bumps and whiteheads too.

Tomato face mask for acne-prone skin

What you need:

1 tbsp tomato pulp

1 tsp fresh lemon juice

2-3 tbsp oatmeal flour

First, whisk the tomato pulp and lemon juice until well combined. Then slowly add the oatmeal flour until you reach a paste-like consistency. Apply the mask with a brush to avoid clumps and leave on for 15 minutes before rinsing. This mask unclogs pores and fades acne scars and spots over time. It also works to combat pigmentation. If you have sensitive skin it is imperative that you do a patch test before you apply this mask to your whole face.

Brightening tomato face mask

What you need:

1 tbsp tomato pulp

2 tsp greek yoghurt

Mix the 2 ingredients well until there are no clumps and it is a smooth paste. Apply it to a cleansed and exfoliated face for about 10 minutes. Make sure to rinse off with cold water. This mask is both hydrating and gently exfoliating. It works on cleansing the pores while reducing the appearance of pigmentation. The hydration from the yoghurt ensures you get supple and smooth skin over time.

Have you ever applied tomato to your face?

