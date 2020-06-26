Edible face masks are the latest beauty rage: 3 masks you can whip up with ingredients from your kitchen

Ever looked at a face mask and wondered what it tastes like because of its creamy texture and brilliant colour? Well, edible Maska are all the rage right now!

Beauty trends come and go. A trend that people seem to be loving, is whipping up edible face masks!

DIY masks have been our go-to for the past couple of months thanks to the pandemic situation across the globe. We have tried whipping up everything from fruits to veggies and even grains to help boost the health of our skin while we have been stuck indoors. But have you ever looked at the face mask and wondered what it would taste like? Seems like you're not the only one! Edible masks are a raging trend in the beauty industry with more and more people experimenting with it. Read on to know how you can make your own edible mask at home and boost both skin and body health!

Oatmeal edible mask

Ingredients :

6 spoons honey

1 cucumber (sliced)

1 cup oatmeal

6 spoons yoghurt

Method :

Cook the oatmeal according to the instructions on the package.

Mix the cooked oatmeal with honey and yogurt. Then set this mixture aside to cool.

Apply it on your face once cooled down. Place one slice of cucumber on each eye.

Lick off the yummy face mask on the sides of your mouth (optional, of course!)

Wash off after 15 minutes.

Banana edible mask

Ingredients:

1/2 cup yoghurt

2 spoons honey

2 bananas

Method :

Mash the bananas in a bowl.

Mix the honey and yoghurt with the mashed banana.

Apply the mask all over the face except for the eyes.

Chocolate edible mask

1/2 cup yoghurt

1/4 cup honey

1/2 cup cocoa powder

Method :

Mix all the ingredients together.

Apply this mixture all over your face and neck.

Wash off after 15 minutes.

