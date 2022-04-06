Effective tips to give a major TLC for dull and dry hands this summer

Can't get enough of sunshine days? Hope your hands have the same to say. From lotions to sunscreens, we hope you have your best friends in place. As temps get warmer, skin troubles will wait no longer to bloom. Sweaty and tanned hands are the most common ones and to find your way through it all to live summer like it's no chaos shouldn't be impossible. A simple hand care routine and a couple of refreshing drinks can instantly cool up your skin. Below are a few note-worthy tips you need.

1) Go light, so fuss-free: In summers, your skin needs to breathe free. save it from getting suffocated with heavy-duty formulas. Swap out creamy and oily cleansers and go with milder options. Are your hands super sweaty? It's probably in a dry state of mind. Moisturisers to the rescue! Apply a thin coat to both your hands to keep them nourished, ultra-soft and glowing. This step also aids in shielding your hands from pollutants and any sort of skin irritation.

2) Scrub away your worries: Your pores tend to get clogged up and to give all those excessive sweat a break, exfoliation is key. This can instantly soften your hands and give them a healthy, fresh look.

3) Serum because this is the season for a real glow: Heard of glowing and younger-looking skin? With Vitamin C it's a given that it helps to prevent hyperpigmentation, boost collagen production and improve your skin's texture.

4) Love long showers? Please say you don't. Although summer calls for all things cool, spending too long a time inside the washroom will do your hands no good. But, add to the woes by leaving your skin moisture-deprived, simply put, dry.

5) Stay shady: From hats to sunscreens, stock up on essentials. From head-to-toe have the latter all spread all over. Choose a broad broad-spectrum sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 30.

