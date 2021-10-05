Egg White: Why and how you can include it in your skincare and haircare routine?

Our skin and hair need many benefits. Many products are available that can fulfil the needs of your body. However, the egg is one product that can solve all your issues. Yes, you heard it right. The egg is very beneficial for your hair as well as your skin.

Most benefits of egg contain in its white portion. It is rich in protein, fat-free and low in cholesterol. Egg white also contains different vitamins like A, B-12, and D.

Benefits for Skin:

It can help tighten skin and avoid face wrinkles, fine lines, ageing, etc. Egg white helps get rid of large open pores as well. It also helps reduce excess oil and make skin glow.

DIY Face Mask:

- One egg white

- One tablespoon of lemon juice

- One tablespoon of honey

Mix all the ingredients together. Apply it to your face. Wash with lukewarm water after 15-20 minutes. Don't forget to moisturize afterwards. Lemon juice will help to lighten and to remove tan from your face. Honey is a natural moisturizer.

Benefits for Hair:

The protein present in the egg helps you build and repair the hair naturally. It also makes your hair strong and avoids hair fall. It brings a natural shine to your hair as well.

DIY Hair Mask:

- One egg white

- One banana (mashed)

Mix the egg and mashed banana together. Apply it on your scalp as well as the lengths of the hair. Keep it on for 30 minutes or even more. Wash with a mild shampoo. Don't forget to condition afterwards. Banana or any other fruit will add extra benefits for the hair that they contain.

The egg can be beneficial for so many reasons. Do try it in your routine ASAP.

Let us know in the comments when you do.

