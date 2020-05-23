Eid Special: Jennifer Winget to Anita Hassanandani: Hair Stylist Adhuna Bhabani decodes their favourite hairdo

Adhuna throws in her expert suggestions and pro tips to easily recreate trendy looks by your favourite TV celebrities. Check it out

Leading hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani, decodes some of her favourite celebrity looks to get us Eid-ready even in lockdown. Eid is traditionally celebrated with family and friends, hosting the other at iftar parties. But owing to these unprecedented times, we’re all going to be restricted to our homes for the festivities this year. And while it is crucial to continue social distancing, it doesn’t have to be boring. In fact, now more than ever, the time is apt for indulging in self-care, and a festival calls for more of it. So why hold back from beautiful henna decorated hands, shimmering outfits or dazzling jewellery. Even hairstyling may seem daunting with no access to your go-to hairdresser, so Pinkvilla took the liberty of helping you there. We went straight to the hairstyling industry’s mane woman, Adhuna Bhabani, The Founder and Creative Director of popular salon chain, BBLUNT to line up some of her favourite Eid looks adorned by Television’s favourite faces. It’s no surprise she picked , Anita Hasandani and Prachi Desai. To top it all, Adhuna has also thrown in her expert suggestions and pro tips to easily recreate these trendy looks, using a styling arsenal that you should be equipped with, to ace these looks and look on fleek, this Eid!

Anita’s effortlessly chic TOP KNOT: This first look by Anita is my favourite. It’s fuss-free but an effortless style statement none the less. The top knot style can help you look polished and with summer officially announcing it’s arrival (loud and clear), this is the perfect look to keep your hair off your face and neck whilst still appearing high on fashion.

Here’s the look decoded:

STEP 1: Apply a dollop of Climate Control Leave in Cream to the mid lengths and ends of slightly damp, towel dried hair. This step not only helps tame frizz and fly aways, but also detangles and smoothens your hair in the process.

STEP 2: Next use your fingers to direct all of the hair to the crown of the head. Secure it with a bungee.

STEP 3: Using a teaser brush, then loosely backcomb the length of the ponytail from root to tip, to create volume & texture.

STEP 4: Take the entire ponytail and literally twist it into a knot. Secure the knot with U-pins.

Keep it sleek or even go for a slightly messy mood for your look, if you like.

Prachi’s DISHEVELLED ELEGANCE: Here’s a style that is modern and I love how Prachi gracefully embraces the natural movement and texture of her hair here. You can dress it up or down depending on your mood.

STEP 1: Generously spray a Heat Protection Hair Mist like Hot Shot that is lightweight and the perfect prep before indulging in any kind of heat styling. Spray focusing on mid-lengths and ends allowing it to form a protective shield to prevent any possible damage from heat styling. As an added plus this product is enriched with grape seed oil which leaves your hair smelling divine too.

STEP 2: Then the diffuser to your hair dryer, change the setting to slow speed and medium heat. Gather the lengths of your hair into the diffuser and continue drying section by section until your hair is almost dry.

STEP 3: Next, power dry your hair by constantly moving the dryer around your head in a circular motion to encourage the hair’s natural movement and body. Continue, until your hair is completely dry.

STEP 4: You can use a fine mist of BBLUNT’s Spotlight Hair polish spray followed by a blast of cold air to amp up the shine and texture. With the use of your fingers, twist and settle your hair into place. Use an accessory such as a diamonte clip or fresh flowers if accessible, to pin on one side.

CAREFULLY CARELESS waves like Jennifer Winget: Jennifer has short hair now but I simply love how she flaunts her long tresses with these natural looking, cascading waves here. A sophisticated yet effortlessly sexy and tousled look.

STEP 1: Take a small amount of Repair Remedy Leave in Cream and apply evenly to towel dried hair, focusing on mid-lengths and ends. Be sure to keep away from your scalp. This leave in cream a great way to protect your hair whilst setting the style you desire.

STEP 2: Then section 2 inches of your hair and with the help of your hair dryer setting on slow speed and medium heat and using a round brush, style by flipping out wards; and twirling the brush to finish at the ends.

STEP 5: Spray on some Back to Life Dry Shampoo for some added texture and volume at the top on the crown area and there you have it!

While BBLUNT has been advocating the #GrowOutChallenge and embracing the natural texture of your hair all through this lock down. And this basically means not resorting to cutting your hair at home but leaving it to the experts. The brand is also campaigning strongly about giving your hair a break from heat styling, colouring etc but I’m sure a festival such as Eid calls for an exception. So Adhuna leaves us with one pro tip, “Limit the use of heated tools in this time but should you have to succumb to their use on occasion, be sure to always prep your hair with a heat protectant spray or leave in cream to prevent any possible resultant damage. Prevention over Cure, always!”

