8 Best electric razors for women to get smooth skin in seconds

Hair removal can be really tedious, especially if you have fast growth and a busy schedule. Also, regular waxing sessions can be really painful and tedious. But with electric shavers, you can avoid all of this. Electric razors for women are designed ergonomically for shaving those tough spots effectively, efficiently and without any pain. The new age electric razors are multifunctional and come with advanced features that can make shaving easy, gentle and less time-consuming. Some of these razors come with different blades designed for shaving different body parts. Finding a suitable electric razor from the flooded markets can be overwhelming. So, we have narrowed down the best electric razors for you here. Take a look.

We, at Pinkvilla, bring together the most trending and useful items for you. We have carefully curated this list by keeping in mind the changes in lifestyle and choices that women make today. The products listed below make it to our list only after thorough research based on Amazon trends, reviews, best sellers, ratings and primarily the honest feedback from previous buyers. We aim at making your shopping experience all the more convenient. Happy shopping!

1. Panasonic Electric Shaver

Panasonic offers this cordless electric shaver especially designed for women to get ahead in the beauty game. It comes with 3 ultra-sharp blades that make shaving quick, easy and comfortable. The shaver has flexible pivoting heads that let you glide comfortably over shaving areas and get rid of stubborn hair. It also has a built-in pop up trimmer with attachment for effective hair shaving. The hypoallergenic stainless steel blades and foils prevent skin irritations. As it is water-resistant, it can be cleaned in seconds. The device is rechargeable and portable enough for travels.

2. Philips SatinShave Prestige Electric Shaver

Philips satin shave prestige electric shaver is all you need to keep your skin free from unwanted hair. This shaver comes with hypoallergenic blades designed for shaving sensitive skin. Its ergonomic design and flexible head assists comfortable shaving in difficult areas. The shaver is induced with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, which allows more than 3 shaves and 1 hour of cordless use. This shaver cum trimmer has 5 accessories that make shaving easy while traveling. Good for both wet and dry use, the shaver can be used in the shower.

3. RUPOHU Electric Razors

This electric razor is especially designed for shaving sensitive body parts. It comes with a 3-in-1 multifunctional shaving head design with floating foil head, curved blade and straight blade. The straight blade is designed to shave arms and legs. Curved blades are good for armpits and bikini parts. A floating foil head is ideal for shaving the residual short hair. Its ergonomic design has a vertical 15°movement space cutter head along with a high speed motor. This IPX 7 shaver is waterproof and can be used for both dry and wet shaving. You can charge the razor in two hours and be all ready for shaving. It also has a smart LED display which displays battery percentage, cleaning reminder, charge indicator and travel lock.

4. Tencoz Electric Razor

This 2 in 1 electric razor comes with 2 replaceable heads, 1 small facial head and large body shaver head. These extra attachments help customize hair shaving on different body parts. With hypoallergenic stainless-steel blades, you can avoid skin irritation. The IPX6 razor used in this product is waterproof and easy to disassemble for the purpose of cleaning. Being rechargeable, the razor is a great idea for fast charging and long use. Its mini size makes it ideal for traveling.

5. Ribivaul Electric Shaver

This cordless hair trimmer is designed with 3 in 1 high-speed and sharp blades for efficient removal of unwanted hair. It has straight, floating and curved blades for long hair, sensitive parts and residual hair. It has a built-in design which makes it usable for long hours. The IPX7 blade used in it is waterproof and can be used on both dry and wet skin. Its convenient light, ergonomic pivot design makes it slip-resistant.

6. krovena Electric Shaver

An electric shaver that has a detachable head, high speed and sharp blades can remove stubborn, hard hair efficiently. One such shaver is this one that has 3 in 1 high speed, built-in LED light and a digital display. The display shows the electricity capacity and charging status. There are 3 types of sharp blades meant for different purposes. With IPX7 blade, the razor is safe for use on both dry and wet skin.

7. Braun Epilator Silk-épil 5 5-810

To experience silky smooth skin, you definitely want to give this epilator a chance. Braun Epilator can serve the purpose of a shaver and trimmer, bikini styler and epilator massage roller. The device is capable of removing deep-seated hair, which is not possible with other means. As it is cordless and rechargeable, using this razor can be really easy and long-lasting. With this multifunctional shaver, you can try on shaving different body parts efficiently and conveniently. The device is waterproof and can be used with anti-slip grip to prevent slipping over the skin.

8. Remington WDF5030ACDN Electric Shaver

Designed with an open blade system, this foil shaver is a great option to give up the unwanted hair on your body. This open blade cutting system allows easy passage of hair and shaving gels, leading to smooth, silky skin after shaving. It has 4 hypoallergenic blades with an optimal angle head, leading to better hair removal. The ergonomic designs along with soft touch slides ensure no-slip grip. Its recharge time is 20 hours which is a little long but once it is charged well, it is all good to go. The package includes a bikini comb, head guard, charge stand and storage bag for travel purposes.

So, these are our top picks. Each of these devices are unique with versatile functionalities. You just need to choose one as per your need and time. Having a clean, shaved body is every woman's right and with these electric razors we can have it.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

