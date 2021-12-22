Elevate your glamour quotient this Christmas with makeup tips from Shahnaz Husain

There is nothing like eye make-up or hairstyle with glitter for a “Christmasy” look! Make-up is an art and you must know how to use it properly to create Colour Magic. This is more so for glitter. You can be subtle, or make it the main attraction of your make-up, with a focus on the eyes.

But first, cleanse and tone the skin. Use a cleansing gel or cream and wipe off with moist cotton wool. To tone the skin, dip cotton wool pads in chilled rosewater and pat it briskly on the skin.

Next, apply a liquid moisturizer. If the skin is oily, apply a mild astringent. Then use liquid foundation for oily skin and creamy foundation for normal to dry skin. Apply foundation and using a moist sponge, spread it evenly, going outwards. The entire effect should be natural, without a mask-like look. Next, apply loose powder and use cotton wool dust off the excess. A golden tinted powder can add a glow.

Then, apply a blusher on the cheekbones, going slightly upwards and outwards. To create cheek hollows, apply a blusher in the hollow of your cheekbones, going outwards and slightly upwards. Next, apply pale pink or ivory highlighter on the cheekbones. Blend well.

Coming back to glitter, many kinds are available, from loose powder glitter to eye shadows, pencils, and gels. Shimmery shadows are also useful. You can get a palette of eye shadow colours, with shimmer and glitter, to experiment. Although eye shadow can be applied, using your fingertip, you will also need sponge applicators and brushes. Tissues and a cleanser come in handy to clean up, correct errors or remove stray glitter. Make-up artists feel that a primer is most useful. It should be applied sparingly on the eyelids, to create a smooth base for your eye shadow.

First apply base shadow on the lids, up to the brow bone. Light brown or grey may be used. Apply a darker shade of the colour on the crease and blend it. Shimmery shadow may then be used on the brow bone and inner corner of the eyes. Then apply a shimmer in a cream shade on the eyelids. Next, use the loose glitter and apply it to the cream shade. It should be blended up to the crease. Hold a tissue with one hand just under the area, so that the glitter does not fall on the face. Once this is done, apply the eyeliner just above the upper lashes from the inner to the outer corner and extend it a little. A little glitter should be applied just under the lower lashes, followed by eyeliner. Apply mascara to the upper and lower lashes. Lastly, apply a little glitter on the brow bone.

Glitter can also be used on the hair to add sparkle to your hairstyle. For hair glitter, you would need a soft, glossy wax or balm. Apply sparingly on the hair, to help the glitter stick on the hair. After applying the wax, just graze your fingers lightly over the glitter and pat them on the hair. There should be more on the roots. If you like, you can keep it this, or brush your hair lightly. This would make the glitter move and spread through the hair. The entire effect would be more subtle. Many swear by glitter on the roots of the hair, as it helps to hide outgrown roots. Someone said, “glitter is fairy dust,” so wave the magic wand and be transformed!

About the author: Shahnaz Husain is the founder of Shahnaz Husain cosmetics

