Energising morning routine for when you’re hit severely with the quarantine blues

Mornings are a really important part of the day even if you don't like them. This skincare routine will help you seize the day a little better.

Let me tell you, 100 days of quarantine have been a LOT. (Can I get an Amen?) While we have been working and things are settling into the “new normal”, there are days when waking up in the morning is still pretty difficult. Today was one such morning. Waking up seemed like a herculean task, and I’ve had a lot of these mornings in the last 100 days. So how do you combat it? If you’re anything like me and if sheet masks soothe your soul, you need a ‘make this morning bearable’ skincare routine. And that is what I am here to list down.

Mornings are the start to your day, but more importantly, it is also the point in your day when you need to cement in all the rejuvenation and repair that has happened overnight on your skin. This is a relaxed morning routine focussing on skincare, which will definitely equip you with a slightly better mood to take the day on.

Let’s begin.

Start the night before

Any hard work on your skin won’t really work in the morning if your skin hasn’t done the hard work through the night. There is a reason why it’s called beauty sleep. Make sure you do at least a basic cleanse, tone, moisturise routine the night before. Also, make a to-do list for the next day, so you don’t have to wake up and rush to figure out what you need to be doing.

Hydrate as soon as you wake up

This step has changed the game for me. Earlier I would wake up, do everything in the room and then head over to the kitchen to have my first glass of water for the day with lime. But recently, I’ve started putting out a flask with some cold water on my nightstand. As soon as I wake up, I will make sure I slowly sip at least 80% of this water before I physically get up off the bed. The slow sip doesn’t just hydrate you, but it also slowly wakes you up and makes you more aware.

Cleanse immediately

Overnight, when your skin repairs itself, while it will take in all the nutrients it will also let out sebum and toxins and it is important for you to clean that up. The debate recently has been about just splashing your face with water and dabbing it off, but just water does nothing to the oil and sebum. So have a mild foaming cleanser on hand and gently massage your face while you use it. This will help with lymphatic drainage too and your face will immediately look less puffy.

Tone and moisturise

Toner is an important step, but it also works to really wake your skin up and nourish it after your cleanse. So once you’re out of the loo, tone your skin with rose water or spray with a face mist and let it dry, followed by your daily moisturiser and lip balm. In between these steps you could drink some of that leftover water in your flask. Also do this mindfully, by that I mean these steps barely take 5 minutes. For those 5 minutes try and focus on how the products are making your skin feel and the aroma rather than the work you have to do through the day or anything else. Remember to take this time to really calm your senses. This REALLY helps. Make sure to include vitamin C in this step.

Sunscreen IS important

Yes, we are all at home, but our homes are not devoid of sunlight. We will be hit with the sun through the day and hence it is important to apply sunscreen. Don’t forget to apply it on your hands and neck too.

A fragrance to awaken the senses

I’ve added this step on days when I feel particularly low and it has helped me immensely. I will use a body mist, perfume or a small dab of essential oil either on the shirt I am wearing or on my pulse points. The aroma will make you feel better and mentally prepare you to start your day.

Do one indulgent thing

This is of course for days when you have the time, which we do have plenty of right now. But just do one thing that makes you happy. It could be a sheet mask or clay mask or maybe washing your hair or painting your nails. Just do an extra thing that usually would relax you and move forward.

Pushing yourself to do a skincare routine and hydrate in the morning would alert your mind and body and take the grogginess away. Try it out and let me know if it works!

