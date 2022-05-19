Use Essential Oils for Hair Growth and Get Perfect Tresses

Essential oils for hair are a boon for everyone. No one likes to see their hair falling out in clumps, isn't it? Blame it on climatic change, pollution, mental stress, poor dietary choices, usage of harsh chemicals on hair, or nutritional deficiencies - hair fall has become a universal problem now. But, there are ways to tackle it - you can use essential oils for hair growth, tackle hair loss problems and flaunt your gorgeous tresses.

If you want to get strong hair and promote hair growth, then use essential oils. There are so many essential oils available in the market, that it can be difficult for you to choose from them. Don't you worry though - we are here for you. We have curated the list of the best essential oils that will help you prevent hair fall.

Our Top Picks of the Best Essential Oils for Hair:

In This Article

1. What are Essential Oils?

2. What are the Benefits of Using Essential Oils for Hair?

3. Top 13 Essential Oils for Hair Growth

4. How to Use Essential Oils for Hair Growth?

5. Essential Oils for Hair: Are they Safe to Use?

So, let us understand everything about essential oils and how they reduce hair fall.

What are Essential Oils?

Essential oils these days are being heavily used in the skincare and haircare industry because it has many benefits. They are majorly used to give a nice fragrance, or essence to a finished product. But, when properly used, essential oils have the ability to solve many hair care problems such as baldness, thinning hair, itchiness, dandruff, and so on.

Essential oils, also known as volatile oils, are compounds that are extracted from plants. Some examples of essential oils are lavender oil, rosemary oil, cedarwood oil, tea tree oil, and so on - all of them are made from parts of certain plants like bark, roots, rinds, leaves, and seeds. The scent and flavor of the plant get captured into the oil, thereby giving a unique fragrance to the essential oil.

People use different methods to concentrate these parts extracted from the plants to concentrate them into oils.

Essential oils can be extracted through the steam distillation method or by the method of cold pressing. As each essential oil is made from a different plant, every essential oil has a unique fragrance and effect on our bodies. Also, the chemical composition of an essential oil varies from plant to plant.

It is very important to buy essential oil that is extracted properly because those oils made with the help of chemical processes are not true essential oils and have no benefits whatsoever.

Also, essential oils should not be directly applied to hair or skin. One always has to mix it with another carrier oil of their choice and then apply it on hair.

Now, that we have a basic idea of what essential oils are all about, let us gain an insight into the uses of essential oils for hair growth.

What are the Benefits of Using Essential Oils for Hair?

There are different types of essential oils, all of which work miraculously for hair. Let us know about them one by one:

1. Rosemary Essential Oil

Rosemary essential oil is one of the best oil for hair growth. Its antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties promote blood circulation to the scalp and work as a great remedy for hair fall treatment. It also alleviates the problem of dandruff and itchy scalp. It also provides nourishment to the hair follicles, thus making your tresses stronger. Moreover, it adds shine to dull and frizzy hair as it has natural moisturizing properties.

Another of the great benefits of using rosemary essential oil is that it fights alopecia areata too. One of the common reasons for baldness and thinning of hair is androgenetic alopecia which usually affects men.

Researches show that rosemary oil can prevent a byproduct of male hormone - testosterone from attacking your hair follicles, thereby combating alopecia.

The study conducted shows that men with alopecia massaged their scalp with diluted rosemary oil two times every day for six months. After the study was over, it was concluded that these participants had the same increase in the thickness of hair as those who used minoxidil (a medication used to treat male pattern baldness). Moreover, it was seen that participants who used rosemary oil experienced less itchiness in the scalp as compared to those who used minoxidil.

There is another research that concludes that rosemary oil can reverse thinning hair when applied to the scalp for seven months.

Source: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22517595/

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/20656774/

2. Peppermint Essential Oil

Peppermint essential oil has cooling, soothing, and anti-inflammatory properties that help promote fast hair growth. A study conducted suggests that applying diluted peppermint oil to the scalp stimulates hair growth and thickness of hair. The study concluded that peppermint solution performs much better than minoxidil.

Peppermint contains menthol that calms the scalp and stops irritation. Also, it increases blood flow to the scalp, thereby giving your hair a nice look.

Source: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4289931/

3. Lavender Essential Oil

There are many types of research conducted that show that lavender essential oil can help you fight all your hair problems. Anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties in the oil soothe irritated scalp. Also, it contains active compounds that fight inflammation. Head lice is a common problem among kids, but did you know that using lavender essential oil can also help you get rid of lice? Mix it with coconut oil and apply it to your scalp to get rid of lice.

4. Eucalyptus Essential Oil

Do you need a one-stop solution to all your hair care problems? If yes, then start using eucalyptus essential oil from now on. Eucalyptus oil has a lot of benefits and it is one of the best hair regrowth oils.

Antifungal, antiseptic, and cooling properties present in the oil help fight dandruff, inflammation, and itchy scalp. It also promotes blood circulation, thereby promoting fast hair growth.

The calming and soothing nature of the oil also reduces stress and prevents hair loss.

Also, a study conducted in the year 2017 concluded that the use of eucalyptus oil works great for the treatment of head lice.

Source: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6001441/

5. Tea Tree Essential Oil

Tea tree essential oil contains active compounds that fight dandruff and itchy scalp. It cleanses the scalp, removes toxins from the scalp, improves blood flow to the scalp, treats dry hair, controls sebum production of the scalp, and removes dandruff.

In a research conducted in the Journal of American Academy of Dermatology, 126 participants used a shampoo containing 5 percent of tea tree essential oil. After the study was over, it was concluded that people noticed a significant improvement in dandruff. The participants also experienced an improvement in the itchiness of the scalp after the study was over.

This is best suited for those with oily hair.

Source: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12451368/

6. Sandalwood Essential Oil

One of the amazing essential oils for hair growth is sandalwood essential oil.

Sandalwood oil for hair growth has many benefits - it reduces dandruff formation, keeps the scalp cool, treats split ends, and promotes hair growth. Even a study shows that it has great anti-inflammatory properties that reduce inflammation and treats psoriasis.

Source: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6536050/

7. Thyme Essential Oil

Thyme essential oil is the best hair growth oil that you must try to stop hair fall and get shiny hair. It has anti-inflammatory and soothing properties that keep your scalp healthy.

In an experiment conducted in the year 1998, it was evident that using thyme essential oil diluted with carrier oil can help people with alopecia areata. Thyme also can fight dandruff and solve the problem of an itchy scalp.

Source: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9828867/

8. Lemongrass Essential Oil

This is one of the best essential oils for hair care. People who have been trying to get rid of dandruff problems, but in vain must use lemongrass essential oil.

It possesses excellent antibacterial, antifungal, and antimicrobial properties that improve scalp health.

9. Cedarwood Essential Oil

This is the best essential hair oil for hair growth, as it has antibacterial and antifungal properties that relieve oily scalp and also promote hair growth. It is also known to treat different hair problems such as dandruff, thinning of hair, baldness, itchy scalp, and so on.

Research shows that when mixed with lavender, rosemary oils, and some other carrier oils, cedarwood extract helps a lot in treating alopecia areata.

Source: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/9828867/

10. Jasmine Essential Oil

Jasmine essential oil acts as an emollient and provides moisture to the skin. It also treats the problems of dry hair. Using jasmine essential oil on your scalp is one of the easiest and most effective ways to tame frizzy hair.

Now, that we have understood the uses of essential oils for hair growth, let us take a look at the best essential oils available in the market.

Top 13 Essential Oils For Hair Growth

Key Note: Never use any essential oil directly on your skin. Always mix a few drops of essential oil with a carrier oil of your choice (coconut/olive/jojoba/argan oil) and then use it on your hair.

1. Soulflower Peppermint Essential Oil

This vegan, pure, natural, and undiluted essential oil is highly popular in India. It is produced from high-quality naturally sourced peppermint leaves and can be used for a variety of things.

It is preservative-free and extracted from MenthaPiperaita by the method of steam distillation. It provides hydration to the scalp and also reduces the problem of dandruff. It must be diluted with any carrier oil of your choice - you can mix it with coconut oil/olive oil/castor oil/jojoba oil and apply it to your scalp for the best results. Soulflower's peppermint essential oil soothes the scalp and also alleviates the problem of oily scalp.

2. The Beauty Co. Rosemary Essential Oil

If you want to combat hair fall problems, then this is a great essential oil for you. This oil has a great aroma and its antioxidant properties help in the nourishing scalp, thereby promoting hair growth. It reduces split ends, provides hydration to the scalp, and is a great essential oil for hair fall.

It also strengthens the roots of the hair and retains moisture in the scalp. This rosemary essential oil is known widely to fight dandruff and give relief to itchy scalp.

More importantly, The Beauty Co. Rosemary Essential Oil is paraben, silicone, and cruelty-free.

3. Aromatique Lavender Essential Oil

This 100% natural Bulgarian oil is derived from premium oil that is perfect for aromatherapy, skincare, and hair care problems. It offers a very soothing fragrance and blends well with any other essence. This is an organic lavender oil extracted from lavender flowers using the steam distillation method. It does not contain any synthetic oils, harsh additives, fillers, and artificial chemicals.

This oil will help you have shiny hair and also get rid of the lice problem. It provides great relief from itchy scalp and dandruff problems.

This lavender essential oil is highly concentrated so do not apply it directly on your hair or skin without diluting it with any other carrier oil.

4. Anveya Eucalyptus Essential Oil

This fresh and minty essential oil is natural and pure and is extracted using the steam distillation method. It is devoid of any harsh chemicals and works great for hair. It fights dandruff problems, alleviates the problem of itchy scalp, and gives shine to your tresses.

As this is 100 percent pure, it is highly concentrated, so always dilute it with a suitable carrier oil before use. Also, avoid contact with the eyes when using one of these essential oils.

5. Aroma Magic Tea Tree Essential Oil

This is one of the best essential oils for hair growth. This tea tree essential oil Fights fungal infections, and dandruff, and helps get thicker hair.

6. WOW Skin Science Peppermint Essential Oil

This is one of the most incredible hair regrowth oils. It has a minty and refreshing fragrance that soothes the scalp. It also has anti-fungal properties that help in fighting problems like itchy scalp, oily scalp, dandruff, fungal infections, and so on.

You can mix two to three drops of peppermint essential oil with your regular hair oil to get relief from all your hair-related problems.

7. Earth N Pure Sandalwood Essential Oil

This natural and therapeutic sandalwood essential oil works great for everybody. They offer a range of products that do not contain synthetic fragrances, parabens, and artificial compounds. This is a great essential oil that can be diluted with other carrier oils for healthier hair.

8. Naturalis Essence of Nature Thyme Essential Oil

This 100% pure and undiluted essential oil works miraculously for hair care, skincare, and aromatherapy. Naturalis Essence of Nature Thyme Essential oil is extracted through the process of steam distillation from the leaves and flowers of Thymus vulgaris. This is a great essential oil to promote blood circulation to the scalp, solve the problem of dandruff, and prevent hair fall.

Make sure not to use this essential oil directly on your face or hair. Dilute it with carrier oil before use.

9. Good Vibes 100% Pure Fenugreek Essential Oil

This essential oil helps in making our hair stronger from the roots. It also helps in reducing dandruff and prevents hair loss. Good Vibes fenugreek essential oil is suitable for all skin types and is devoid of any harsh chemicals like parabens, and sulfates. It also doesn't contain alcohol and so is safe to use.

Fenugreek essential oil has protein present in it that adds bounce to hair, and increases hair volume. Moreover, it is rich in fatty acids that provide nutrients to the scalp, thereby accelerating hair growth.

You can simply mix three to four drops of fenugreek essential oil with a carrier oil that suits your hair type, and massage gently on your scalp.

10. Organic Harvest Jasmine Essential Oil

This is one of the best essential oils for hair growth. This is a 100% organic essential oil derived from fresh plants and doesn't contain paraben and sulfate. This vegan, non-cruelty essential oil is wonderful as it is devoid of any harsh chemicals and is very soothing on the scalp.

Mix it with coconut/jojoba oil to promote hair growth, and get rid of problems like itchy scalp, oily scalp, and dandruff.

11. Rey Naturals Tea Tree Essential Oil

This is one of the best essential oils available on the market. It helps get rid of dandruff, solves the problem of an itchy scalp, and promotes hair growth.

This essential oil is made from the leaves of the tea tree plant by using the method of steam distillation. It is additive-free and chemical-free and is known to treat dandruff.

Simply, mix two to three drops of this tea tree essential oil with any carrier oil, massage it onto your scalp and say goodbye to all your hair care problems.

12. The Beauty Co. Lemongrass Pure Natural Essential Oil

This lemongrass essential oil has a lot of hair vare benefits - it stimulates hair growth, stops thinning of hair, boosts blood circulation to the scalp, soothes the scalp and provides relief from itchiness and dandruff.

Mix just three to four drops of this essential oil with any of your favorite carrier oil and massage it onto your scalp to strengthen your hair follicles.

13. Old Tree Lavender Essential Oil

Old Tree lavender essential oil is extracted from freshly plucked lavender flowers through the process of steam distillation. It has many amazing benefits - it strengthens hair follicles, reduces dandruff, alleviates itchy scalp, and prevents hair fall.

Just add three to four drops of lavender essential oil to your carrier oil and gently massage your scalp. It will also give you a nice and peaceful sleep.

This was the list of the best essential oils for hair growth.

Now, let us know how to mix essential oils with other oils for the best results.

How to Use Essential Oils for Hair Growth?

1. Take two to three drops of lavender essential oil and mix it with coconut oil. Apply it to your gorgeous hair and keep it on for an hour. Rinse well with a mild shampoo. You can also add a few drops of lavender essential oil to your shampoos or a smoothing conditioner for the best results.

2. Take a few drops of eucalyptus oil and mix it with neem oil to get rid of dandruff or lice. You can even mix this essential oil with your shampoo and use it regularly.

3. Take two drops each of lavender, thyme, cedarwood, and rosemary essential oil and mix with a choice of carrier oil. Massage it on your scalp and then wash your hair with a mild shampoo after 20 minutes.

In a nutshell, you just need to mix an essential oil with a carrier oil that suits your hair type and massage it onto your scalp. Or, you can mix it with your shampoo or conditioner and use it regularly. For aroma, you can add a few drops of essential oil to bathwater and have a relaxing bath.

Essential Oils for Hair: Are they Safe to Use?

Most essentials do not have any adverse side effects and are safe when used appropriately. However, as already mentioned earlier, one should never use it directly on the skin or hair. Always mix it with any oil or cosmetic product to use it. Also, make sure to buy an essential oil that doesn't contain any harsh chemicals. Although generally, essential oils for hair are safe to use, however, it is always recommended to do a patch test to see how your skin reacts to it.

Conclusion

There is no denying the fact that hair fall is a problem that no one wants to tackle, but with some great essential oils, we can soothe our scalp, and provide excellent nourishment to our hair.

So, don't wait anymore, and grab a bottle of essential oil now and flaunt your tresses.

