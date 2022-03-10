Essential oils for skin under Rs 1500 to tackle the signs of aging well

Time to sink in some essential oils for skin to tackle the signs of aging well. Essential oils are one of the best skin care products that one should never ignore. They leave your skin soft, moisturised, supple and most importantly they help you to tackle the signs of aging in a fuss free way. To quench the thirst of your dry and unhealthy health, essential oils are here at your rescue.

Check out the list of top 8 essential oils for skin under Rs. 1500 to improve your skin’s texture:

1. Bio-Oil

Bio oil is used as a face oil for glowing skin. This face oil is a specialised skin care oil to cure scars, stretch marks, signs of aging and uneven skin tone. This is a power packed essential oil for skin that solves multiple skin issues. This oil is enriched with Vitamin E oil, chamomile oil, sunflower oil and lavender oil that makes it one of the widely appreciated essential oils for skin. The ingredients are anti-inflammatory and promote healthy skin.

Price: Rs. 1200

Deal: Rs. 840

Buy Now

2. Soulflower Olive Carrier Oil for Moisturizing Skin

This essential oil is 100 percent pure, natural and undiluted cold pressed oil for tackling the early aging signs. This oil is free from chemicals and can be used on skin as well as hair. It makes your hair healthier, stronger and shinier. It helps you get rid of dry scalp and gives you in-depth nourishment. On the other hand, it deeply moisturises skin, soothes dryness, controls aging signs and improves skin health by treating acne.

Price: Rs. 350

Deal: Rs. 329

Buy Now





3. UrbanBotanics® Cold Pressed Jojoba Oil

UrbanBotanics® Cold Pressed Jojoba Oil is an unrefined oil used on skin and hair. This essential oil for the body contains no additives, no chemicals, no alcohol and zero fragrance. This Jojoba essential oil has remarkable effects on the skin, scalp, beard and hair. It is suitable for all skin types. The light weight formula and fast absorbing feature makes this body oil perfect for everyday use.

Price: Rs. 799

Deal: Rs. 629

Buy Now

4. RAS LUXURY OILS Argan Pure Plant Oil

This oil is known for its non- sticky and non- greasy texture. It is a gentle essential oil for hair and skin. It smoothes fine lines and uneven skin texture like magic. This oil in your skin care regime will forever keep your skin, hair and nails healthy and nourished. This essential oil is also used for nourishing your scalp. It thereby conditions frizzy hair, treats split ends and dry scalp.

Price: Rs. 1500

Deal: Rs. 1125

Buy Now

5. Suganda Squalane Cleansing Oil

This cleansing oil is an all rounder that you will definitely appreciate. It removes skin impurities, dissolves oil based makeup and ensures the pores of your skin remain unclogged. Suganda Squalane Cleansing Oil is not a general body oil for glowing skin but also an oil essential for soft and supple skin.

Price: Rs. 550

Deal: Rs. 522

Buy Now

6. Pilgrim 100% Pure & Natural Tamanu Oil

Do you wish to attain Korean glass skin? Check out this one Korean skincare product that you must indulge into immediately. This oil has the ability to treat acne scars, stretch marks, razor burns and ingrown hair. Pilgrim 100% Pure & Natural Tamanu Oil is suitable for all skin types and very well manages to rescue the signs of aging.

Price: Rs. 645

Deal: Rs. 599

Buy Now

7. Urbanorganics Wheat Germ Essential Oil

This essential oil for skin is a cold pressed natural and pure oil. It is meant for an effective skin and hair care regime. Urbanorganics Wheat Germ Essential Oil is a rich source of Vitamin B6, folic acid and Vitamin E. This oil accelerates healthy collagen formation and maintains even skin tone. It has an easy absorption feature that deeply nourishes skin, making it smooth and soft. Want to give your skin a healthy glow? This is what you need.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 499

Buy Now





8. mCaffeine Coffee Body Polishing Oil

Caffeine has plenty of benefits on skin. And this mCaffeine Coffee Body Polishing Oil is no exception that proves it true. This raw coffee body polishing oil reduces stretch marks and leaves your skin softer than ever before. The sweet almond oil moisturises, nourishes and revives the skin. In addition, Vitamin E softens the skin, makes it firm and offers sun damage recovery.

Price: Rs. 445

Deal: Rs. 398

Buy Now

From these top 8 essential oils for skin, which one makes its way to your skincare regime? A healthy face needs natural oil and that oil will help you tackle the signs of aging. Skincare comes first and so essential oils for skin make their way to your intensive skin pampering sessions.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also Read: Best joggers for men: Wish to spice up your athlete appearance? This is what you need