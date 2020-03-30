Essential tips to get rid of dark circles & eye bags, explained by dermatologist Dr Nivedita Dadu

The dark circles under the eye are nothing but the visibility of bluish and purplish underlying veins below the eye. The main causes for the dark circles are genetics and skin tone. It is fairly visible on those who have fair skin and little subcutaneous fat supporting the area under the eye. Generally, due to lack of sleep, venous congestion is increased. It build-up fluid in the vessels that leads to dark circles look even darker when you are tired.

These affordable tips can help you with dark circles and eye bags:

1. Apply tomato, potato and watermelon juice over the under-eye area. It produces Collagen that helps to hydrate the body and look after the delicate skin.

2. Apply rose water, it can soothe and rejuvenate tired skin. It can work as a skin toner. Soak cotton makeup remover pads in rose water for a few minutes, let the soaked makeup pads sit on your eyelids. Leave them for about 15 minutes twice daily.

3. Cold slices of cucumbers can be placed on your eyes and left for some time. Once done, rinse your eyes with cold water. Cucumber juice can be used by grating half of fresh cucumber and squeeze out the juice. Now, place cotton pads soaked in cucumber juice over the under-eye area. Remove the cotton pads after 30 mins and wash off with water.

4. Applying cold tea bags on the eyes can reduce the appearance of dark circles. Tea contains caffeine and other antioxidants that can help stimulate blood circulation, shrunken blood vessels, and reduce liquid retention beneath your skin. Two black or green tea bags can be soaked in hot water for five minutes. Chill them in the refrigerator for 15 to 20 minutes. After cooling them, apply the tea bags on your closed eyes for 10 to 20 minutes and rinse your eyes with cool water.

5. An under-eye lightening cream can be used which is infused with Vitamin C, niacinamide, collagen, and lactic acid. These ingredients help reduce the pigmentation and decrease the black circle under the eyes.

6. Never forget to hydrate your body well. Drink around half-gallon of water every day.

7. A cold compress can help reduce swelling and shrink dilated blood vessels. The appearance of puffiness can be reduced and it helps in eliminating dark circles too. Wrap a few ice cubes in a clean washcloth and apply it to your eyes. You can also wet a washcloth with chilled water and apply it to the skin under your eyes for 20 minutes, for the same impact under your eyes. Repeat this process once the cloth becomes warm or the ice melts.

- Dr Nivedita Dadu, Dermatologist, Founder & Chairman of Dr. Nivedita Dadu's Dermatology

