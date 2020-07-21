Eternal style index: 3 prints that will never go out of style

Florals, polka dots & stripes; Investing in these would never ever backfire!

We’ve come to an interesting time in fashion. Brands are moving towards a more seasonless repertoire, and everyone is a lot more aware of the sustainable fashion movement. Why are we talking about all of this? Well, that’s because now instead of following new trends that show up through time, we just need to dust off old ones and find different ways to wear them.

While colours are your easier bet when it comes to having a seasonless wardrobe, there are some prints that will always be in style for eternity. So let’s show you a few ways your favourite celebrities wore prints.

Florals

You could wear florals with everything! From accessories to footwear to lehengas, sarees, dresses, gowns; you name it. favours florals, she’s worn numerous outfits in the print. also loves the florals. So do not listen to Miranda Priestly and wear florals all season, yes, even in the spring.

You could do a floral lehenga as Kat did with Sabyasachi.

Or this happy sundress by Rudraksh Dwivedi.

If you’re feeling particularly adventurous you could also for a neon situation by Prabal Gurung.

Polka Dots

This print always gets a bad rep. It looks childish or isn’t for all occasions. Then comes , who will wear various sized polka dots for a red carpet and a promotional event. Then there is who wears the print as a saree and finally who did a perfect ‘50s callback. This print is here to stay.

Ginormous polka dot gown by Marmar Halim.

A gorgeous saree by Sabyasachi, worn by Priyanka Chopra.

Cute as a button in Gauri and Nainika.

DP at it again with a maxi dress this time by Paul & Joe.

Stripes

A print that doesn’t need an explanation, it’s a basic one that we all own. Shirts, suits, dresses, celebrities have loved and lived in this print for as long as we can remember. Alia Bhatt loves this print quite a bit. She actually sports most of these prints, but we’ve seen her in stripes a lot more. Of course, DP wouldn’t pass up a chance to wear a pinstripe suit.

Alia showing off her colours in a Sabyasachi creation.

Chilling with friends in a striped jumpsuit.

And then we have DP showing all kinds of contrasts in Loewe.

Which one of these eternal prints is your favourite?

