Everglow rapper Aisha's Korean beauty skincare routine is INTENSE and promises glassy skin

Getting perfect skin today seems like a task. With common issues such as acne, oily skin, pimples and more clogging the pores, glassy, crystal clear skin seems like a mere distant dream to those who don't have it.

All things considered, the Korean skincare routine which has an extensive number of steps, is known to help achieve radiant, glossy and even-toned skin. Like the Korean sheet masks became an overnight sensation, many swear by the K-beauty ritual too to get the perfect skin.

Korean pop stars are some of the most popular faces who have the most glorious and enviable skin that most people desire. One such star is Everglow singer and rapper, known for her bold moves on stage and amazing voice, Aisha, has an extensive almost 9-9 steps in her skincare routine to achieve flawless skin.

Lead rapper of Everglow, Aisha's skincare routine involves:

Triple cleanse

To take off all that makeup the rapper applies regularly for her shows on her skin, she goes through a three-stage removal of her makeup products! Her triple cleanse involves first a cleansing wipe to get rid of all the dirt and grime, followed by a cleansing cold cream to breakdown the remaining products on her face. She then follows this up with a foaming cleanser to finally get rid of all that is on her face.

Toner

One of the most basic skincare ingredients, Aisha opts for toner then to do its up, close up the pores and soothe the skin.

Serum

To help her skin achieve the dewiness it has, Aisha then opts for a concentrated serum and massages it lightly on her face.

Hydrate

To boost hydration, Aisha then goes with both lotion and moisturiser. First, she uses a lotion with thinner and milkier consistency and then opts for a thicker and creamier moisturiser to add to it.

Facial oil

To seal the hydration and ensure it penetrates deep into her skin, Aisha dabs on a facial oil that ensures the moisturiser holds and remains intact for longer.

Balm

To top it all off, Aisha then goes for a simple lip balm to ensure her lips don't run dry either and are smooth and supple.

Are you going to take cue and follow Aisha's skincare intensive Korean skincare routine as well? Let us know in the comment section below.