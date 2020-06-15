EVERYTHING you need to know about the benefits of Vitamin C & how to incorporate it in your skincare routine

Vitamin C is one of the best things you can incorporate in your skincare routine. Here are it’s benefits and how you can use it

Vitamin C is one of the holy grail ingredients for skincare with beauty experts swearing by it. It REALLY works and not only does it help to get even skin tone, but it also works wonders when it comes to dealing with fine lines, acne scars, dullness, rough texture and any other complexion based skin issues.

But, what is Vitamin C?

The potent antioxidant found in oranges and lemons is one of the best things to use in skincare. We have always been advised to drink orange juices during feverish conditions and Vitamin C plays a huge part behind that. It is an antioxidant that neutralizes free radicals. It also plays a huge part in the regeneration process of the dead skin cells. Vitamin C is acidic in nature which accelerates the production of collagen and increases the elasticity. This, in turn, makes it a great ingredient to deal with ageing issues like wrinkles, fine lines and sagging.

Another great way that it benefits the skin is the fact that it deals with the melanin production in the skin. It contains a property that deals with discolouration and hyperpigmentation of the skin. Hence, giving you an even skin tone and preventing dark spots, in turn brightening the skin.

Here’s how you can incorporate Vitamin C in your skincare routine:

- Vitamin C serums are one the best ways to incorporate it in your skincare routines. Serums help deal with specific issues like hyperpigmentation and discolouration. It also works well in providing the right kind of goodness to the skin.

- DIY face mask:

You will need:

1 teaspoon of honey

½ teaspoon of brown sugar

½ teaspoon of lemon juice (source of vitamin C)

How to:

1. Mix all the ingredients well to create a paste.

2. Apply it on the skin and do a patch test.

3. If you are not allergic, apply it to your face and gently exfoliate for about 2 minutes.

4. Leave the pack on for 10 minutes and rinse it with a warm washcloth.

5. You can use this mask once a week.

Vitamin C is truly the holy grail of skincare products. If you have any questions, you can let us know in the comments section below.

