Everything you need to know about sensitive skin + a DIY soothing mask you will LOVE!

This is your skincare 101 guide to taking care of your dry and sensitive skin to perfection. Plus a super luxurious mask recipe that you can try at home.

Sensitive and dry skin is a landmine of skin problems waiting to happen. You have to tread carefully and not make any sudden movements and changes for it to behave. But the first thing when it comes to dealing with sensitive skin and problems that come with it, is the WHY? Understanding your skin becomes doubly important when your skin is particularly prone to inflammation. This is definitely where the skin gets tricky. Cause there are so many factors that could affect your skin. The factors could be external or internal. It could require product changes or a lifestyle change. Sometimes it is a combination of all of this, which is infuriating.

But let's go step-by-step to understand the kind of skincare you need for your skin.

Understanding your skin

You need to figure out or identify if your sensitive skin anomaly is actually a permanent condition, seasonal, hormonal or did something bite you. Ideally, you would be considered to have sensitive skin if you redden easily, or get hives, feel itchy or have flakes. If you can't determine if your skin is just acting up for now, or is it the way your skin is, then make an appointment for at least one session with your dermatologist.

Reading the labels

This is where you start reading labels a lot more carefully than you already have been. There can be many irritants in your skincare, which really need to be pointed out. Fragrance, parabens, sulfates, mineral oil; at this point knowledge is POWER.

Go cold turkey

Finally, look out for some basic ingredients in your products and your DIYs. Honey, primrose oil, rose water; these are some natural ingredients that could be a part of your routine. Once you find out that your sensitive skin is caused by the products, just completely stop using the products you were using. Once your skin feels better, slowly reintroduce them into your regime slowly. That way you will be able to find out which one is particular was affecting your skin!

Finally, here's a soothing face mask for the days when you're particularly inflamed and itchy.

What you need:

1/3 cup cooked oatmeal (could even be the instant stuff)

2 tbsp plain yoghurt (could be organic greek yoghurt too)

Mix the oatmeal with the yoghurt to form a super thick paste. Apply this with sanitized fingertips on your face in a thick layer. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes and rinse it off with lukewarm or cold water. Just let the water do the job, don't try and rub the mask off the face. It would undo everything this mask has been doing.

Do you have sensitive skin? Which skin type should we tackle next? Let us know in the comments.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: 3 Simple DIY toners that will change the way you do your skincare

Credits :Getty images

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×