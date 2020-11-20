EXCLUSIVE: Beauty expert Shahnaz Husain explains why and how we should remove makeup at night

Beauty Expert, Shahnaz Husain explain why it is important to remove makeup before going to bed and all the right ways to do it. Find out more

At night, when we sleep, the repair and restoration of the body takes place. This includes the skin too. In fact, the cell renewal process carries on at night when the body is at rest. Therefore, we should ensure that the skin is clean and the pores are free of clogged oil and impurities, so that the skin’s repair and renewal can be carried out properly. A bedtime beauty care routine must include cleansing, in order to remove make-up, pollutants, dirt and impurities that are deposited on it during the day. Clogged pores mean a congested skin, and problems like blackheads, pimples and acne.

Indeed, night time cleansing is of utmost importance. Before it is cleansed, the skin surface is covered with a film of stale make-up, oil and sweat deposits, as well as dirt and pollutants. The question of cleansing assumes even more importance to city dwellers, as they have to contend with an increasingly polluted atmosphere. A night time routine to remove make-up also gives us the opportunity to provide special care to sensitive parts of the skin, like the area around eyes. Night time care basically involves restoration and maintenance of the skin, as well as preparing it for the night. It not only involves removal of make-up, but also care of the area around eyes, nourishing and massage of the skin.

Not removing make-up at night makes the skin appear dull the next day. Some make-up items like foundation and powder can also dry out the skin. Dry skin not only appears dull, but can also be prone to premature signs of ageing, like wrinkles and lines. Applying night creams are of no use if the skin is not cleansed of make-up, because the skin’s capacity to absorb products is hampered. Leaving make-up on around the eyes can also lead to puffy eyes and visible signs of ageing, like tiny wrinkles.

The best way to remove make-up is to use a cleansing cream or gel, for normal to dry skins. A cleanser softens and dissolves make-up, allowing easy removal. If you have an oily skin, use a face wash or light cleansing milk. The area around eyes should be wiped gently, without pulling or stretching the skin. Using your ring finger, apply cleansing gel and wipe off gently with moist cotton wool. Wipe in one direction only and not back and forth. To remove mascara from upper lashes, put cleanser on moist cotton wool and wrap it around your index finger. Brush the cotton wool through the lashes from underneath. To remove mascara from the lower lashes, use a cotton bud, which has a little cleanser on it. Also clean the corners of the eyes with a cotton bud. To remove lipstick, put cleanser on moist cotton wool and gently wipe in an inward direction, from the corners to the centre.

Avoid using very hot or very cold water, when you wash your face. After using a cleanser, rinse well with plenty of water, especially if the skin is oily. If the water is highly chlorinated or hard, it can dry out the skin. If you have very dry skin, avoid soap and use a cleanser containing natural ingredients like aloe vera and lemon. Proper and regular care, according to its needs, keeps the skin healthy and free from problems.

