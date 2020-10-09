EXCLUSIVE: Beauty expert, Shahnaz Husain gives home remedies to deal with hair loss

If you’re looking for easy ways to deal with hair loss, we have expert, Shahnaz Husain giving you her tips and home remedies. Check it out

Some of the common causes of hair loss are stress, nutritional deficiencies, illness, thyroid or hormonal imbalances and hair damage caused by chemical lotions and heat applications. Thinning hair after pregnancy and during menopause is common. Problems like dandruff or excessive oiliness of the scalp can also lead to hair loss. So when faced with the problem, do consider the possible cause and take professional help. A deficiency of necessary food elements can also trigger off hair loss. Therefore, our daily diet plays a significant role.

Here are some home remedies that help to check hair loss and promote growth:

Egg:

An egg is one of the most versatile ingredients. It contains silicon, sulphur and fatty acids that help to nourish the hair and promote hair growth. Applied on the hair, egg coats the hair shaft and also adds thickness, shine and body. Apply egg 20 minutes before shampoo.

Curry Leaves:

Curry leaves are said to contain nutritive elements, including antioxidants, which bring back health to the roots and promote hair growth. Curry leaves also contain minerals like calcium, phosphorous, iron and folic acid and also Vitamins C, B, A, E., imparting health and vitality to the hair and body. Make a paste of curry leaves and apply on the hair. Wash off after half an hour.

Coconut oil:

Coconut oil may also be used with curry leaves to restore health to the hair. Add coconut oil to the fresh curry leaves and boil them. This should be boiled till a black residue is formed. Cool the mixture and then add the black residue on the scalp. Keep it on for an hour and then wash the hair. This may be done 2 or 3 times a week.

Hibiscus:

Hibiscus has excellent tonic properties that control hair fall. Both hot and cold infusions can be made from hibiscus flowers and leaves, though cold infusions are more common. For cold infusions, the flowers and leaves are allowed to stand overnight in cold water, in a ratio of one to six. The flowers are squeezed and the water is strained before use. Such infusions can be used to wash the hair and scalp, or applied on the scalp with cotton wool.

Fenugreek seeds:

For dandruff, soak fenugreek (methi) seeds overnight in water. Grind them into a paste. Add 2 teaspoons each olive oil and apply the paste on the scalp. Leave on for 20 to 30 minutes. Rinse well with water.

Apple Cider Vinegar:

Apple cider vinegar also helps. For oily scalp and dandruff, mix ripe papaya pulp with gram flour, egg white and four teaspoons apple cider vinegar into a paste. Apply on the hair and wash off after half an hour.

Amla:

The hair also needs external nourishment. Hair oil with amla helps to maintain the normal acid-alkaline balance of the scalp and keep the scalp healthy. To make amla hair oil, take a handful of dry amla. Grind coarsely and add it to 100 ml pure coconut oil. Keep it in an airtight glass bottle and keep the bottle in the sun daily for about 15 days. Then strain the oil and store for an application.

Diet:

A nutritious diet helps healthy hair growth. Have a small bowl of sprouts daily. They contain amino acids, which promote hair growth. Fresh fruits, raw salads, leafy green vegetables, curd, soyabean, may be included in the diet. If there is hair loss, ask your doctor to prescribe vitamin and mineral supplements.

