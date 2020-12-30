EXCLUSIVE: Bye Bye 2020: Makeup trends of 2020 & ones to look forward to in 2021 as per celeb makeup artists

With just one day to go, we got three of the hottest and most desired celebrity makeup artists to give their verdict on the biggest makeup trends that rocked 2020 and what we can look forward to in the coming year.

The year has finally come to an end and we couldn't be happier! While we were holed up at home for most of the year, some trends did emerge in the time before lockdowns were issued and after they were lifted. The makeup and beauty industry especially grew vastly with skincare coming to the forefront and people experimenting with new makeup trends while stuck at home. We spoke to three of the most-desired celebrity makeup artists, who opened up about what they thought were the biggest trends of the year and what to look forward to the coming year.

Makeup guru Namrata Soni, who has worked on the faces of Ahuja, and to name a few, loved the neon eye! "The neon eye where you put it in the inner corner of just your eyelid looked really cool," Soni said and added that and Sonam Kapoor did it best! When it comes to trends she hated, it was the "Animal prints trend as eye makeup. It was kind of intense," opined the makeup artist.

As for Shraddha Naik, another celebrity favourite makeup artist, it was all about the blended eyeshadow. "The red smokey eye makeup trend was my absolute favourite this year," she opines. As for the person who looked best while sporting it, she believes it was her namesake! " flaunted it the best."

As for the worst trend, it has to be "The mismatched eyeshadow trend," that was all over Instagram.

Tara Sutaria's go-to makeup artist, Shraddha Inder Mehta also shared similar thoughts as Soni, on the makeup trend she loved the most this year! "Neon eyes tickled my fancy. Have you seen Dua Lipa wear a rainbow on her eyes? Absolutely killed it!" she gushes. As for a trend she hated, it was going over-the-top with blush on the eyelids. "An absolute NO," Mehta says assertively.

This year was also saw some new trends emerging that took Instagram by storm! The one beauty trend that emerged in 2020 that Shraddha Inder Mehta loved, and swears by, is the Gua Sha tool. "I’ve noticed that after using the Gua Sha tool for my face, my face looks more lifted and sculpted. So definitely a trend I’d carry on for 2021."

As for Shraddha Naik, it was "The use of face rollers," - the 2020 trend she never saw coming but fell in love with!

Namrata Soni on the other hand was all about reducing her carbon footprint this year. The ace makeup artiste who even launched her own version of a product she loves, the SimplyNam founder believes, "Using a microfibre towel for cleansing skin and removing makeup. Use it in the morning to cleanse your skin and ice it at night to remove the day's makeup."

