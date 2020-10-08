EXCLUSIVE: Chitrangda Singh’s 2 ingredient hair mask is all you need for long, luscious hair

In an exclusive chat with PINKVILLA, Chitrangda gives us a peek into her skincare and haircare routine. Find out more

Skincare and haircare have been all teh rage lately. But, if you’re a Bollywood celebrity like Chitrangda, you know that your skin and hair are important and with years of experience, she has definitely learned the trick of the trade. So, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we took a piece of her mind and asked her a few important questions about all things self-care and here’s how it went down!

What is the secret behind your long, luscious hair?

Of course, there’s always thanks to genes and looking after your hair. Apart from that I think the one thing that has really helped me is taking Omega 369 capsules. We do not have so much fish and its not in our diets so much, so I make it a point to have 369 capsules. If I have this bad period of time when my hair starts shedding or its monsoon when hairfall is prominent, you know we all go through these phases once a year. That’s when I will probably start taking some hair supplements and nail supplements and I have genuinely seen a difference in my hair because of these multi-vitamins. That’s why i recommend this a lot. I diet are not always that good and we do not keep a check on when we are eating, this one should definitely put into their daily routines.

Apart from ingesting, do you have any home remedies that you use or have been passed down by your mother or grandmother?

There was a time when I used to do a lot of oiling. You know when your mothers tell you ‘oil Karo,’ i used to do all of that. But, lately, it’s not so much about oiling but keeping your scalp clean. Also, the one thing that I’m making sure is to keep the scalp clean. Do not use these heavy shampoos that promise soft hair but are filled with chemicals. I really like this brand Nashi that I have started using. Clear shampoos are my go-to recently, that’s how you know that they are not heavy.

Apart from that, I used to at one point do egg and besan (gram flour) mask for my hair. Sometimes when you have dandruff, oily hair and when you go through the humid monsoon weather, so those days my mother used to make a mask for me. This is back during school days when my hair used to get very oily. All you need to do is mix 2-3 eggs and one bog tablespoon besan and apply it on the hair. This really works because eggs have a lot of proteins and besan cleans. But, be very careful, don’t let it dry completely because when egg and besan dry it becomes difficult to take it off. 20 minutes should be fine. Make sure to nicely rub your scalp to get rid of all the dirt and oils.

What you eat makes a really big difference, so multi-vitamins definitely help! Chitrangda Singh

Do you have a specific skincare ritual?

Definitely juices, more than fruit juices, vegetable juices help a lot! I believe in that big time. There was a period in between when I had a really bad breakout on my face. Of course, you go to your skin specialist and they dry your skin out and all the medications that go with it. But from the inside, somebody told me to have Beetroot (chukandar), Amla and carrot. Juice it in the morning and drink it on an empty stomach. It’s not the tastiest thing you have but it does make a big difference. If you’re bold enough you can also add Karela (Bitter Guard). There’s some kind of cleansing and over a period of 2-3 months, it really helped clear my skin. I never take facials and really believe in eating right. We all get told that fancy creams and serums help but it’s really what you eat.

You’ve been in the industry for long, is there anything you’ve learnt the hard way?

Yes, it’s not always what you eat. You also have to make sure that you are taking care of what goes on your face. We are around makeup all the time and it is important to check what kind of products are being used. I remember a makeup artist used a makeup fixer, a brand I won’t like to disclose here and it gave me a bad breakout. Not just me, but I spoke to my makeup artist and he told me a lot of other actresses dealt with the same thing. You need to understand that cheap products don’t work, they are loaded with chemicals and a bad for the skin.

Other than that I’m a fan of Obagi products. It’s basically vitamin C and A. So if you are looking to clean up and clarify the skin. Vitamin C is great to reduce sun spots and you can get it in many other brands as well. Put vitamin C in the morning and A gels at the night, as long as you know its an authentic brand, you can count on it.

Lastly, we asked her if she was stranded on an island and could take on 3 things with her, what would they be?

First would be my phone, ofcourse. A knife because I will have to cut things and make a raft for myself. And lastly, a sunscreen because I need to take care of my skin!

