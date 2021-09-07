EXCLUSIVE: Curious about getting radiant skin with activated charcoal? Shahnaz Husain tells us how it works

Many may be wondering what activated charcoal is and how can something associated with “coal” be used for beauty? Activated charcoal is carbon that has been treated with oxygen, resulting in a fine black powder. It has been used in hospitals to treat gastrointestinal problems and even in the treatment for drug or poison intake. This is because activated charcoal can absorb toxins and chemicals.

The toxins stick to the activated charcoal. Therefore, it is used in emergency treatments in hospitals to detoxify the system. Needless to say, one should get food-grade activated charcoal for both health and beauty treatments. Activated charcoal capsules and powders are available.

One of the most common reasons for using activated charcoal is for cleaning and whitening the teeth. It also helps to remove mouth acids, toxins and plaque. Use it twice a week, as excessive use can destroy teeth enamel. A capsule of activated charcoal can be applied over the toothpaste on the toothbrush, before cleansing the teeth. Or, powdered activated charcoal can be rubbed on the teeth, like tooth powder. Rinse off with water. It is said to help lighten tea, coffee and nicotine stains from the teeth.

As far as beauty care is concerned, most people would be aghast at the thought of applying charcoal on the skin. The fact is that it is a natural ingredient and the results are beneficial, in terms of cleansing and purifying the skin, drawing out toxins and adding radiance. It is also an advantage for oily skins, which are prone to problems like blackheads, enlarged pores, pimples and acne. These problems are caused by the pores getting clogged with hardened oil and other impurities. Activated charcoal removes the impurities and cleanses the pores, preventing such problems. It also helps to refine the pores and remove dead cells. This brightens the skin. The pores shrink and the skin looks smooth and radiant.

Here are some home remedies, using activated charcoal.

Activated charcoal can be used in face masks, to cleanse the skin of oil and sweat deposits, as well as toxins.

Mix activated charcoal with aloe vera gel and rose water and then apply a thin layer on the face, avoiding the lips and area around the eyes. Wash it off after 20 minutes. It will cleanse, tone and moisturise the skin.

For acne-prone skin, add 3 to 4 DROPS of Tea Tree Oil and rose water to activated charcoal, for a face mask. Wash it off after 20 to 30 minutes.

For minor cuts, bee stings or insect bites, activated charcoal can be applied as a paste. Add rose water slowly to activated charcoal to get a paste-like consistency. It not only removes toxins but lessens inflammation and pain.

To make a face pack for oily skin, mix Fuller’s Earth and activated charcoal powder with green tea. Soak a green tea bag in hot water. When it cools, add it to the other ingredients. Wash it off after 15 to 20 minutes. It tones the skin, clarifies it and adds a healthy, radiant glow.

For glowing skin and removing tan, mix honey with activated charcoal into a paste and apply it to the face. Rinse off with water after 15 to 20 minutes.

To discourage blackheads and reduce oiliness, mix one teaspoon each of Fuller’s Earth, baking soda and active charcoal. Add rose water or mineral water to make a paste. Apply on the face, avoiding the lips and area around the eyes. Wash it off after 15 minutes.

About the author: Shahnaz Husain is the founder of Shahnaz Husain Cosmetics

ALSO READ: Hair thinning out? 5 DIY home remedies to BOOST regrowth and give you lush, voluminous locks