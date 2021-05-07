EXCLUSIVE: Experiencing hair fall due to COVID 19? Dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad asks you NOT to panic

The body goes through a lot of difficulties in order to fight the virus and hence you end up losing your hair as a side effect of that. Here’s what to do

If you’ve contracted Covid or are recovering from it, a complaint that comes more than often is about hair fall. The body goes through a lot of trouble to fight the virus and losses all its nutrients in doing so. Mild to extreme hair fall is what most recovering patients are facing which is why we spoke to an expert herself to guide us through the effect of the virus on our hair health and how to overcome it.

Celebrity dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad says, “It is very normal to shed a lot of hair about two to three months after you’ve had Covid. This condition is called Telogen Effluvium. The hair goes into the shedding phase from the growing phase because of a shock syndrome and loss of nutrients from the body. Don’t panic, you will get back all your hair.”

Getting back all your hair is good news in itself. But, in order to do so, you also need to take care of your body and bring it back to life. The doctor further adds, “Make sure you have enough proteins, amino acids, Vitamins - A, B, C, D, E, zinc, chromium, magnesium, selenium, iron and folic acid in your diet.” The battle with Covid does not just end the minute you test negative for the virus but you also need to make sure you take care of your body even after you’ve bid the virus goodbye.

While it takes a toll on your hair health, an added tip here would be to stay away from any harsh products, chemicals or heat treatments on your hair. Let the body do its job of bringing itself back to life and give it time to do so.

What more would you like to know from experts? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Can you take the Covid 19 vaccine during your periods or pregnancy? A gynaecologist opines

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×