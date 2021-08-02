EXCLUSIVE: Expert approved QUICK and easy bridesmaid hairstyles inspired by Kiara Advani

Before you vex, just know we have fulfilled work for you by taking inspiration from actress Kiara Advani's stylish, glamourous, and elegant hairstyles.



Kiara's simple yet charming looks on the fashion ramp or movies have made people fall in love with the appearance. On her birthday today, we have selected her most glamorous hairstyles and deciphered them for you to help achieve that perfect bridesmaid look. Look at these sumptuous hairstyles that you can get done in much less time than expected.

LOOK 1

Step 1. Shampoo, condition, blast dry and paddle dry the hair.

Step 2. Take the crown part of the hair, brush it back.

Step 3. Now, on both sides, twist and dutch braid the hair. Secure at the back with bobby pins.

Step 4. The underneath part of the hair stays smooth and straight.

Step 5. Spray with finishing spray to hold the style in place.

LOOK 2

Step 1. Shampoo, condition, apply mousse, blast dry & paddle dry the hair.

Step 2. Twist the hair on both sides, near the hairline.

Step 3. Secure the hair at the nape into a low ponytail.

Step 4. Conceal the bungee with extra bits of hair and keep the bungee's base thick and broad.

Step 5. Spray with finishing spray to secure the style.

LOOK 3

Step 1. Shampoo, condition, blast dry and paddle dry the hair.

Step 2. Apply a little gel, all over the hair.

Step 3. Take a centre parting, and comb the hair neatly, in a sleek manner.

Step 4. Secure the hair at the nape, into a sleek, smooth tiny knot.

Step 5. Spray with finishing spray, to secure the style.

Here’s hoping the above hairstyles come in handy for the bridesmaids in the upcoming wedding season.

About the author: Agnes Chen Technical Head - Streax Professional

