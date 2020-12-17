EXCLUSIVE: Expert approved quick and easy ways to look after your skin post pregnancy

After enjoying glowing skin and beautiful hair during your pregnancy, the “pregnancy glow” will come to an end once the baby is delivered. At this point, the skin looks dull, pigmented and tired. A good Skin Care Regime will take care of most of your concerns but a holistic approach includes taking care of your skin inside out.

You can read books, articles, or ask your friends and family, but no one can really tell you what it’s like to become a new mother.

Motherhood comes with its fair share of joy, anxiety, sleep deprivation and panic attacks.

One thing constant in all of this is that there just aren’t enough hours in the day and you are definitely the last on the priority list.

Post-pregnancy our body goes through a lot of visible and some not very visible changes. This is also true of our skin and hair.

After enjoying glowing skin and beautiful hair during your pregnancy, the “pregnancy glow” will come to an end once the baby is delivered. At this point, the skin looks dull, pigmented and tired. A good Skin Care Regime will take care of most of your concerns but a holistic approach includes taking care of your skin inside out. Let’s look at a few quick and easy skincare hacks that will get your skin bouncing back to its former glory.

DIY Face Massage

A quick do it yourself face massage with your favourite facial oil will do wonders to your skin. Facial oils are trending because they not only increase blood circulation but also provide great hydration to the skin by locking in the moisture. Focus on areas around tired eyes, the mouth where uneven patches tend to appear and don’t forget the neck area to tone those muscles. A good massage will not only help you relax but also give your skin a natural glow.

Eye Pads

This is the time when even the smallest of naps seem such a luxury! Indulge in some quick fixes for tired eyes and those dark circles. Keep cotton pads soaked in rose water to chill in the refrigerator and grab a couple just before you settle for a quick snooze when the baby sleeps. This is one of the easiest ways to relax and you can literally feel the fatigue melt away.

Mask It

Using a good face mask is not only easy but comes with plenty of benefits in one go! Choose one that hydrates and refines the pores clearing them of bacteria and excess sebum. A mask helps to instantly lift the appearance of the skin so your skin feels fresher and clearer.

Diet

Most of our skin problems are caused by our diet, which is why you should pay close attention to what you eat. You may not be pregnant anymore – but this does not mean that you should start gorging on junk food. This will only make your skin greasy and riddle your body with toxins which will not be any good for your skin. Avoid sugar and artificial sweeteners as they tend to increase breakouts.

Exercise

Exercising is one of the best ways to release the toxins in your body, as well as to get rid of at least some of the stress. One of the best ways to get glowing skin post-pregnancy is to try yoga – mainly because it will teach you how to breathe properly. It will also relax your body in a way that it will no longer feel the need to react at the first sign of stress.

Finally invest in some good skincare products that are formulated keeping your skin type and concerns in mind rather than trying out home DIYs. This will save you time and energy as well.

Remember this is the time to enjoy your new phase to the fullest and keep yourself rejuvenated.

About the author: Amrita and Philip Alexander are the Founders of Auravedic

