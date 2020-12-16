EXCLUSIVE: Expert approved skin essentials you need to add in your vanity this winter and why

You must be noticing flaky skin and dryness on your lips during the winter, and even the hair scalp becomes dry and causes dandruff issues. You can fix this issue with a healthy routine and beat winter skin issues.

If you take good care of your skin, your skin will take care of its glow! With the change in the season, one needs to upgrade skin routine. Winter often makes the skin dry because of the low moisture in the air.

You must be noticing flaky skin and dryness on your lips during the winter, and even the hair scalp becomes dry and causes dandruff issues. But yes, you can fix this issue with good care of skin, follow a healthy routine and you can beat winter skin issues.

Using the right product for your skin is the key to achieve healthy and good skin, here are few main products to add to your Vanity list this winter season:

Face Wash

Use a mild face wash to cleanse the skin. Exfoliate your skin with the natural homemade pack, add honey to your homemade face pack to provide nourishment to the skin.

Moisturiser

Using a Hydrating Moisturiser is a must during winters, do apply the moisturizer and massage it in the upward direction.

Avoid Warm Water

Avoid using warm water, instead, use normal water (not too cold nor too hot) for the skin and hair too as it makes the skin dry and dull.

Essential Oil or Kumkuma Oil

Massaging your skin with Kumkuma Oil or Essential oil during winter is the best solution to combat dryness and itchiness on the skin. It gives deep moisturization and regulates the blood flow on the skin.

Make sure, you massage for a minimum of 2 minutes before taking the shower.

Sunscreen Gel

Sunscreen is mandatory for all seasons whether you are going on a sunny day or rainy day. A minimum of SPF 15 is a life-saving remedy to help shield your skin from harmful UVA/UVB Rays.

It is also important to protect your skin from Blue Light, there are few Sunscreen that helps protect skin from blue light radiation. Blue Light is the harmful lights emitted through a mobile device, Bulbs, laptops, or other such devices.

Gel-based sunscreen is non-greasy and more effective as it blends on the skin nicely.

Vitamin C Serum

Vitamin C Serum is a power-packed ingredient to make skin supple and healthy. It helps brighten the skin and reduces the dark spots and pigmentation. Vitamin C works as a supplement for all skin types and is very effective for glowing and healthy skin.

Vitamin C Serum helps boost Collagen Production which helps make skin younger and helps tighten the skin cells. Vitamin C Serum, when mixed with gold particles, is more effective as it adds an instant glow to the skin.

Night Cream

Applying a Night Cream should be the daily routine for good skin, as you go to bed on time, start applying a Night Cream 15 minutes before you sleep. It helps repair and heals the skin overnight.

Lip Tint

Applying a Lip Tint is a good remedy to moisturize your lips. It is advised not to skip drinking water on a regular because it drinking water helps hydrate your skin, lips, and body and it flushes the toxins from the body.

Beetroot and Tomato based Lip Tint are more beneficial as it moisturizes your lips and gives a Rose Punk shade to the lips.

Say No to Chemical-based products

Harmful chemicals and Paraben make your skin dull and damage, avoid using the products containing harmful chemicals as preservatives.

Switch to Natural and Organic Solutions for your skin and hair.

About the author: Rupali Sharma is a Mother, Wife, Expert, and Founder of luxury skin, hair & makeup brand Aegte Organics.

ALSO READ: Looking for a way to improve your uneven skin texture? THESE home remedies will do the trick right

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Getty Images

Share your comment ×