EXCLUSIVE: An expert shares easy and hassle free pre and post Holi skin care tips

Holi is just around the corner and with this festive vibe and requires a lot of prep. Here's how to get it done according to an expert.

A basic regimen is a must for day-to-day skincare like cleansing, toning, and moisturising. However, Holi calls in for unique skin prep.

Here is the to-do list for my beauty skin prep

Apply a sheet mask that is nothing less than ice after you wake up. It helps skin to wake up, hydrate, and tighten my skin and prepares for the next step.

Apply an anti-ageing serum, go ahead and apply any of your favourite serum. Layer it with nourishing face moisturizer

Layer it next sunscreen. Very important to apply SPF as per your skin need.

It is important to not forget the eye contour area, apply some primer on the eyelid, apply your favourite eyeshade and Vaseline under the eye area.

Apply Vaseline, especially corner of your ears, hairline, inside of nails.

Go ahead and apply dark shade nail polish on your nails. Since nail tends to catch holi colour faster and it takes longer to come off. Protect it by applying Vaseline and dark shade nail colour. Hands are what use the most to throw colours on our friends and family

Lip is another important facial part, which should be well taken care of. Layer it with Vaseline or your favourite lip balm.

Apply a good amount of SPF on the body as well. SPF is a must for anybody area which is exposed to the sunlight.

During any festive building up skin health is important. The skin should be able to resist all that holi colour, fun, and food.

Here we all have an amazing time for holi and here comes the time to get rid of those colours before going back to routine

Apply an ample amount of body oil from top to toe. Let it soak in. Coconut oil is also a good option. If you feel any skin burn, apply aloe vera gel on that affected area. Let the skin calm down before you go for a hot shower.

After 30 mins or so, follow up with gentle exfoliation or scrubbing with my favourite coffee and coconut granules. Do not try to over rub your skin. Be as gentle as possible. There is a possibility skin may burn or get tanned. Overdoing it may give an adverse effect on the skin

Apply a calming and cooling face mask that has aloe vera gel, rose water, besan, honey, saffron strands, couple of drops of milk. Leave it on for 10 mins and gently remove it cold water. Avoid hot water for a shower for the next 12 hours or so

Post shower apply cucumber water or toner as per your skin type on your face

Generous amount of face & body moisturiser. Don’t forget to keep your hands and feet moisturised.

Remove nail polish, get a small manicure done at home till you book an appointment for a professional manicure appointment.

Try and use organic products which will not further harm your skin. Continue to drink an ample amount of water, stay hydrated all the time. Rest well. Post Holi go ahead have some me-time at your favourite salon which will help you ready for the next working day.

About the author: Ms. Rukshmani Thakkar, Technical Head- Skin, Enrich salon.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Endometriosis’s effect on skin & the home remedies needed to manage it according to an expert

Credits :pexels

Share your comment ×