EXCLUSIVE: Hair care with rice water: Myth or Fact? An expert opines

Studies show that there are visible results seen in the growth of hair after the use of rice water for hair. Here's all you need to know about it.

The rice water rinse has been on the hair trend radar for a while now with Google searches for ‘does rice water grow hair’ currently up by 750 per cent. But what do the experts really think?

When one talks about Hair, the common issues seen are hair fall, slow hair growth, frizzy hair, rough hair many other issues to be noted. With such hair issues found, there are several hair care remedies too people do try and some of them works amazingly.

Rice Water is one of the magical hair recipes which helps in several benefits like improves hair growth, detangles hair, strengthens hair waves and curls, increases hair volume, reduces breakage and repairs dull and damaged hair while making hair healthy and bouncy.

Rice Water for Hair Growth

The study has shown, Rice bran and its component contain linoleic acid and gamma-oryzanol which are effective for the formation of hair follicles and thus promotes volume and hair growth.

Regular use of Rice Water or Rice-based hair products helps boost hair growth and volume.

Rice Water for Hair Fall

Hair Fall is the most common issue found in all types of hair. Monsoon weather often increases this problem because of humidity which makes hair oily and results in hair fall, dull and dandruff hair.

Washing your hair with Rice Water can alter the hair game, but this can be tricky sometimes, there are a few options available in the market which are made of fermented rice water, banana peel, rosemary and flaxseed extracts. Make sure, whatever you choose for your hair, it should be free of sulphate and harmful chemicals and the above-mentioned ingredients will be super effective for long, shiny and voluminous hair.

Monsoon Hair Hacks

Always go for sulphate and paraben-free products to nourish hair scalp.

Avoid too much use of heating hair tools.

If you are suffering from extreme hair fall, focus on good eating and say goodbye to stress as that triggers your hair to fall.

Products enriched with Fermented Rice Water can be a game-changer.

Apply good hair masks to condition your hair.

Lead a healthy lifestyle for healthy skin, hair and mind.

About the author: Rupali Sharma; Founder, Aegte.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor: Who was your BEST DRESSED Bollywood actress from the week?

Credits :pexels

Share your comment ×