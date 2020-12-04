EXCLUSIVE: Here’s EVERYTHING a bride should do before her wedding day explains dermatologist Dr Nivedita Dadu

Dr Nivedita Dadu shares her expert tips on all the ways a bride should take care of her skin and hair before the big day. Check it out

Brides need to look their best on one of the most important days of their lives. We know it’s the day to celebrate love but let's be real, everyone’s there to see the glowing bride. Now, no amount of makeup can make you glow if your skin is not looking its best. So, in a conversation with a dermatologist, Dr Nivedita Dadu, she explains how to take care of your skin and hair before the big day.

1. We all know how stressed brides get before the big day, how to make sure you do not lose the glow or pop a pimple?

- Before going to bed, use a good makeup remover along with a cleanser. Keeping makeup overnight can clog the pores and leads to breakouts.

- Use a moisturiser daily and protect your skin from sun by using a good sunscreen.

- Use a good exfoliant to exfoliate your skin at least thrice a week.

- Exercise every single day before your big day. It does not only help you to reduce that extra weight but it can also help your body get rid of toxins.

- You need to be hydrated to make sure your skin does not look dry. Hydrate your skin with at least 8-10 glasses of water every single day. You can also include drinks like coconut water, vegetable juice, soups, as all of them have extra water that you need for your body.

2. Any dietary changes you recommend to have a good skin before the big day?

- Include enough fruits in your diet for your healthy skin. Having one or two fruits a day can give you that extra glow that you require for your wedding. You can also mash them on your face like the Papaya mask is an excellent way to get your skin glowing.

- Include nuts in your diet. Nuts are loaded with nutrition, they have Vitamin E, Vitamin A, magnesium, zinc. Also include cashews, pistachios, walnuts, in your diet. Nuts can give you that healthy good quality Fats as well as plumpiness on your cheeks. But nuts should be eaten in limited quantities. They are healthy fats but they are also high in calories so include in your diet smartly.

- Include cucumber and carrot sticks in your diet. You can also have a vegetable juice. Grind 3-4 vegetables, including red veggies, and get a perfect juice that will give you a glowing skin. In order to have this vegetable juice, Have it with fiber and don’t forget to add in some fat like some seeds, or coconut oil which will help to absorb water soluble vitamins from the skin, to give you that extra glow.

3. 3 skincare and haircare tips to keep in mind before the wedding

Skincare:

- Use products that contain AHAs (exfoliating acids) that help to remove dead skin cells, which tend to build up and leave our complexions looking dull and lifeless. Removal of dead skin cells from the skin can make you look fresher and more vibrant. Always go for a good SPF to avoid exposed skin becoming damaged.

- Start drinking green tea, preferably every day. Not only can this help with weight loss alongside a good diet and exercise regime but by its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties it helps to brighten the skin and reduce acne.

- Detoxification can also help to achieve a natural glow on the skin. It will help you get rid of the toxins and will purify your skin. For detoxification, add lemon, oranges, mint leaves or any other foods to your regular drinking water.

Haircare:

- Regular spa treatments should be taken at least twice a month, 2-3 months prior to the wedding. More sittings are required if the condition of the hair is very bad. As there are different types of creams available for different types of skin, there are also different types of spa treatments according to the hair condition such as treatments for Dry & Frizzy Hair, Limp & Lifeless Hair, Very Curly & Unmanageable Hair etc.

- Hair nourishment is totally related to what you eat. Add fresh vegetables and fruits in your diet that helps to provide nourishment to your hair. Food items like nuts and almonds, cashews, dates and raisins, eggs, fish and amla juice are known to add healthy shine and growth to hair. Drinking loads of water and fresh juices can help to add moisture to your hair.

- It’s always important to wash, condition and to keep your scalp clean to avoid hair fall. The right shampoo, masque and serum can be very helpful for your tresses. Follow a good hair care regimen of the hot oil therapy, followed by washing off with a mild shampoo and conditioner that locks in the moisture by putting on some hair serum.

4. How to reduce pigmentation patches for brighter skin?

- Apply sunscreen every day at least 15-20 minutes before heading out as it needs some time to get absorbed in the skin. Reapply sunscreen after or use physical sunscreen as it provides protection for long duration. This is one of the important steps towards preventing and treating skin pigmentation.

- Take oral supplements like Vitamin C or glutathione. These can boost the skin's resilience to the UV rays of sun.

- Choose products containing alpha hydroxy acid as it is good for reducing pigmentation.

- Apply coconut oil that helps to remove the dead skin cells and also protects it from the

harmful UV rays of the sun. Massage it with a few drops of coconut oil so that it penetrates deep down the skin’s layers. Leave it on the skin for about 20-25 minutes so that it gets absorbed. Wash the face and repeat this method thrice in a week.

- Sandalwood is considered great for the skin as it helps to lighten pigmentation spots. Mix sandalwood and rose water to make a paste. Apply this paste on the face and

leave for about 15-20 minutes. When it dries rinse it with lukewarm water.

5. At home facial recipes you’d recommend for every bride?

Take half mashed avocado and 1 tsp honey, add paste of walnuts and almonds, then mix all the ingredients with milk and apply to cleansed skin. Leave it for 15 minutes. Then, wash it off with cold water and pat dry.

- Take 2 tablespoon fuller's earth and one tablespoon of fresh mint paste with a pinch of camphor. Add rose water in it and mix it to a smooth paste. Not only is this mask excellent for increasing blood circulation but it also has antibacterial properties that will help reduce oiliness, dissuade pimples and acne and porcelain your skin. Use it at least three times a week.

- Take 2 tablespoon basil paste, 2 tablespoon fuller's earth, 2 tablespoon sandalwood powder with 1 grated raw potato. Mix all the ingredients and apply to the skin for 15 minutes. This will help reduce the tan and oiliness.

- Take 2 tablespoon rice powder, 1 tablespoon sandalwood powder, 1 tablespoon rose petal paste, 1 tablespoon fresh aloe vera and 1 tablespoon lemon peel powder. Mix all the ingredients with Cold milk and apply to the skin until it is semi-dry. After that dab with rose water, scrub gently and wash off with cold water.

Also Read: Haircare: What are split ends and how can you treat them at home without cutting your hair off?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×